Taraji P. Henson (‘Abbott Elementary’) on playing a mother who ‘doesn’t want to grow up’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Vanetta is one of those mothers who doesn’t want to grow up,” declares Taraji P. Henson about her role as Janine’s (series creator and star Quinta Brunson) mother in the second season of “Abbott Elementary.” Appearing in the second season’s penultimate episode, simply titled “Mom,” Vanetta barges into Janine’s classroom hoping to get some financial assistance from her daughter. The role could land the Golden Globe winning actress her fourth career Emmy nomination, her first in the Comedy Guest Actress category. Check out our exclusive video interview with Henson above.

Henson had been a fan of the comedy about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school. As a former substitute teacher, Henson praises the show for shining a humorous spotlight on the struggles that teachers face. “It’s one of those down to earth shows that hit home, that people can identify with,” she argues. “We’ve all had teachers in our lives and there’s never really been a show to showcase teachers honestly and what they go through.”

The role of Vanetta actually came to Henson due to Jimmy Fallon‘s celebrity game show “That’s My Jam,” where she competed against Brunson. After mentioning that she was a fan of “Abbott,” Henson casually suggested that Brunson could call her if she ever wanted Henson to make a guest appearance. “I guess she took it to heart because two or three weeks later, she was calling,” says Henson.

Henson describes Vanetta as a mother who had children young and refuses to act her age. “She doesn’t want to grow up and she still in the club,” she says. “It was literally the reverse roles raising her daughters. It seems like Janine was more of the mom than Vanetta.” Yet despite the character’s immaturity, Henson believes that Vanetta loves Janine “in her own special way.”

The mockumentary format of “Abbott” invites the actors to break the fourth wall, something that was new for Henson. “I’ve never had that experience on any other set except when I flub a line and I’m just joking around,” she laughs. “But to actually be able to break the fourth wall was kind of fun.”

Should Vanetta return in the third season of “Abbott,” Henson predicts that Vanetta is capable of evolving. “If I know Quinta and how brilliant she is, you will see this woman’s arc,” she says. “You will see an arc. No person stays the same… hopefully!”

