Tawny Cypress (‘Yellowjackets’) on playing ‘despicable’ Taissa Turner: ‘I feel like I won the lottery’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s really exciting, as an actor, to be able to do something so outside of the box,” says Tawny Cypress, who plays Taissa Turner in the Showtime series “Yellowjackets.” “Taissa’s story is a long-run story. We’re only scratching the surface with her right now and I’m super excited to see where it goes. I have as many questions as the fans do.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Cypress has been in the industry for over two decades, but says she’s never had a role this well-rounded. “I’ve played a lot of one-dimensional women who run down the street in high heels chasing bad guys with guns. There’s no depth to it whatsoever. To get a character with so many layers and have a story that’s just so compelling — I feel like I won the lottery.”

“I love that she’s despicable,” the actress reveals. “I love that she’s this horrible narcissist and she doesn’t see that she’s a narcissist. She’s trying to keep her world from crumbling, but everything she says is from this selfish point of view. If you read it one way, it looks like she cares about people. But if you read it in another way you can just see that it’s all self-serving. I love that about her. I love the creepy stuff. I’m a Stephen King mega-fan. Her story is Stephen King-esque in the creepiness factor. It’s so fun!”

