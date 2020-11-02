Team Blake Shelton photos, bios for ‘The Voice’ Season 19 in Fall 2020

“King” Blake Shelton is the longest-serving coach in “The Voice” history, having been with the show since Season 1. As such, he’s also the winningest coach with seven overall triumphs: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13) and Todd Tilghman (Season 18). Now that the Season 19 blind auditions are in full swing, can he prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show? At the conclusion of the blind auditions, Team Blake will consist of 10 total artists. The group will then get pared down in the battles and the knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Tour our photos below for a closer look at Team Blake Shelton’s artists for “The Voice” Season 19, which aired in Fall 2020. Also see our galleries for Team John Legend, Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Gwen Stefani.

Aaron Scott

Age: 36

Hometown: Wilton, Wisconsin

Resident: Tomah, Wisconsin

Aaron Scott got his start in music at church where his mother was the piano and organ player. She inspired him to play piano at 6 years old and Aaron quickly fell in love with music. He joined the choir in high school but didn’t really begin singing until college after he learned to play guitar. Aaron later went through a stage of depression and anxiety, but music helped him heal. He now uses that experience to teach middle school kids who struggle with behavioral and emotional issues. Outside of teaching, Aaron gigs locally with his band and enjoys spending time with his wife and three young boys.

Ben Allen

Age: 42

Hometown: Kingston, Tennessee

Resident: Estero, Florida

Ben Allen was raised in church and first started singing in the choir. He continued singing in the school chorus but didn’t seriously pursue music after high school. It wasn’t until he was 31 that he performed at an open mic on a whim and loved every second of it. He formed a duo and later his own five-piece band, the Ben Allen Band, which is now one of the biggest bands in Southwest Florida. For the past 10 years, he has been a construction inspector by day and musician by night. Although Ben has had success in his band, he comes to “The Voice” to see if he has a shot at being a solo artist.

Ian Flanigan

Age: 30

Hometown: Saugerties, New York

Resident: Saugerties, New York

Ian Flanigan grew up playing music and was writing songs by age 11. Being a songwriter has always been his dream, and after high school he traveled around playing in bands and performing where he could. After years of gigging, Ian had fallen into an unhealthy lifestyle. He made the decision to put himself through rehab and has now been sober for four years. After getting sober he met his life partner, Ayla, and her daughter, Kamea. They created their own production company and now tour full-time from their motorhome. Being a traveling musician and a dad is hard work, but Ian is grateful that his family supports him and enjoys coming along for the ride.

Jim Ranger

Age: 38

Hometown: Newport, Arkansas

Resident: Bakersfield, California

Jim Ranger spent the first part of his childhood traveling the country in an RV with his parents, who would sing and preach at churches and festivals. He started singing at 4 years old and learned the guitar at 13. Once his family settled down, he joined the school choir and found a passion for secular music. He went on to play in a jazz band and, at 20, married his wife, Camilla, whom he has known since they were babies. They now have three kids together and Jim works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church. Jim loves his role in the church but feels he has neglected his passion for secular music. He comes to “The Voice” to prove to his kids that it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Jus Jon

Age: 30

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

Resident: Newport News, Virginia

Jus Jon was raised by his mother and grandmother and grew up in the church. He sang in three separate choirs and participated in church pageants until he was 16, with his mom always being his biggest fan. Sadly, his mom was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her illness has recently advanced. Outside of helping care for his mom, Jus Jon gigs around Virginia with his jazz band and lives with his girlfriend, Kiara. He comes to “The Voice” to honor his mom’s belief that he was meant for the spotlight.

Payton Lamar

Age: 23

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Payton Lamar discovered her passion for music at a young age and was encouraged by her grandmother to sing in church. Payton went on to compete in talent shows and began writing her own songs. After high school, she joined a worship ministry school where she met her husband, Matthew. An opportunity arose for them to pursue their dream careers in Paris, so they dropped everything and moved overseas. Matthew played for a professional basketball league and Payton joined a Christian music label. Once their visas expired, they relocated to Nashville where Payton now runs a small video production company and focuses on her music.

Sam Stacy

Age: 27

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Resident: Los Angeles, California

Sam Stacy grew up in Nebraska and was first introduced to music through choir. He got involved in musical theater and taught himself to play guitar at 12 years old. After high school, he auditioned for Berklee College of Music but was rejected. Disappointed, he continued to pursue music, but opted for a degree in economics and business. During college, he’d study by day and gig by night and took a job at a bank after graduating to keep his evenings free for performing. Once he started making more money from music than at the bank, he quit his day job and never looked back. Sam now lives in Los Angeles and is a full-time musician.

Taryn Papa

Age: 30

Hometown: Middlebury, Connecticut

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Taryn Papa grew up in Connecticut and her grandfather inspired her to learn piano when she was 7 years old. She started singing in church and at school, and later joined a cover band with her uncle while she was in college. At 23, she packed her bags and moved to Nashville to focus on her music career. Her grandfather sadly passed away when she was 25, but his memory lives on through her music. Taryn is now in one of the few female-fronted bands on Broadway and was named Artist of the Month in March of this year at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red in Nashville.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions