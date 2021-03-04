Team Blake Shelton: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 photos, bios, artist rankings

Country superstar Blake Shelton is the longest-serving coach in “The Voice” history, having been with the show since Season 1. As such, he’s also the winningest coach with seven overall triumphs: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13) and Todd Tilghman (Season 18). Now that the Season 20 blind auditions are heating up, can he prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show? Team Blake’s current group of artists will get pared down in the battles and knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Also see our features for Team Kelly Clarkson, Team John Legend and Team Nick Jonas.

1. Cam Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Resident: Los Angeles, California

Cam grew up in North Philadelphia and turned to music as an escape from the violence and crime he faced in the city. He learned at an early age how to control his voice and honed his skills in the church choir. At 11, Cam’s life changed forever after a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral. Cam was later invited to open for Patti LaBelle, sing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and even perform at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. At 12, Cam was signed by Dr. Dre. and spent the rest of his teen years recording and performing. His contract ended recently, and Cam is ready to take full control of his artistry and continue making a name for himself on the Voice stage.

2. Ethan Lively

Age: 17

Hometown: Coalfield, Tennessee

Resident: Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Ethan grew up in a small town in Tennessee and started singing in church. He learned to play guitar when he was 13 and now performs at local fairs and festivals. Outside of music, Ethan stays busy with school and works two jobs: as a farmer and as a dog groomer. He also makes time for his best friend Humphry, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. When Humphry lost his hair to chemo, Ethan shaved his own head in support, and he enjoys playing music to cheer Humphry up. With Humphry’s encouragement, Ethan comes to “The Voice” to chase his music dreams beyond his small town.

3. Aaron Konzelman

Age: 39

Hometown: Waco, Texas

Resident: Waco, Texas

Aaron’s parents ran a Christian music studio while he was growing up, so it was only a matter of time before he started singing himself. He followed his passion for music to college, where he studied audio engineering and met his wife, Amanda. The couple now have two kids and have moved 11 times over the past 17 years, always immersing themselves in the local music scene wherever they go. Because of his gypsy lifestyle, Aaron is a self-proclaimed jack-of-all-trades and has worked various jobs, from teaching martial arts to creating essential oils for men’s beards. Aaron is ready for his next adventure on “The Voice” and hopes to finally make music his full-time career.

4. Pete Mroz

Age: 45

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Resident: Phoenix, Arizona

Pete grew up with a single dad and got his start singing in the school choir. His dad signed him up for karaoke one night, and after performing, Pete knew he was going to be a singer. When he was 19, he moved to Nashville and met another young aspiring musician: Blake Shelton. Blake and Pete performed together as part of a songwriters’ group, but Pete eventually took a break from music to find a stable job. After losing his father to a sudden heart attack, Pete knew life was too short not to chase his dream. He now plays 75 shows a year, works as a traveling sales manager and lives with his wife and two sons. Pete comes to “The Voice” to prove to his sons you’re never too old to follow your dream.