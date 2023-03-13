Team Blake Shelton: ‘The Voice’ Season 23 photos, bios, artist rankings

The Spring 2023 cycle of “The Voice” marks the end of the road for country superstar Blake Shelton, who’s been with the program since Season 1. As such, he’s also the winningest coach with nine overall triumphs for Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18), Cam Anthony (Season 20) and Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22). Now that the Season 23 blind auditions have begun, can Blake prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show and retain his status as G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)?

Neil Salsich (4-chair turn)

Age: 34

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Resident: St. Louis, MO

Neil’s first memory around music was when his father made a mixtape for him. He listened to it relentlessly to the point of wearing it out, but growing up, Neil never saw music as a career. During high school, he gigged in coffee shops around St. Louis for fun when he wasn’t playing sports or in class. In college, he majored in English with a minor in music and ended up failing his minor. Thankfully, he didn’t let that stop him from pursuing something about which he was passionate. In 2014, Neil quit his day job to pursue music full-time with his band, the Mighty Pines, and is still with his band today. Now, he wants to use “The Voice” to see if he can make it as a solo artist.

Tasha Jessen

Age: 21

Hometown: Faisalabad, Pakistan

Resident: Colorado Springs, CO

Tasha started singing at 3 when her parents, who were both recording artists at their church in Pakistan, handed her a microphone. But then, at 12, Tasha and her family left Pakistan and immigrated to Thailand to escape religious persecution. It was a huge culture shock and forced music into the backseat until they found a church community where Tasha became involved in the worship team. In 2016, Tasha met her now-husband, Maverek, who had been a missionary for nine years. Last year, Tasha moved to Colorado Springs, where she lives with her husband and his parents. She and Maverek sing in church and at home, but she rarely gigs, which is why “The Voice” is such a milestone.

Alex Whalen

Age: 43

Hometown: London, UK

Resident: Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Before getting into music, Alex spent 18 years working as a “tube driver” in London. Alex and his wife, Erica, moved to the US to start a new life in 2015 after she was offered a job in South Carolina. When they first arrived, Alex couldn’t legally work without a work visa, so he threw himself fully into his music. Then, in 2020, they moved to Florida where Alex has been gigging six nights a week at bars along the beach. He’s already conquered a massive hurdle by moving to America and now that he’s settled here, he’s ready to do something bigger than beach-bar gigs.

Carlos Rising

Age: 28

Hometown: Cleveland, TN

Resident: Wilmington, NC

Carlos’ musical journey began at age 11 when he picked up the bass to play in the church where his father was a pastor. After years of playing, he eventually branched out by performing covers in coffee shops around his hometown. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music business with an emphasis in guitar performance from Lee University and in 2017, while playing at a church conference in Prague, Carlos met his future wife. Together, they moved to Seattle where he got a job as a music director at a church. In 2020, both he and his wife lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were forced to move back to Carlos’ hometown in Tennessee. Luckily, Carlos had a great support system of family and friends there and could finally focus on his own music. Now, he’s a full-time musician based out of Wilmington N.C., where he is continuing to grow his solo music career.

