Team Camila Cabello: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 photos, bios, artist rankings

After previously serving as a battle advisor, Camila Cabello is officially the newest coach on “The Voice” for its 22nd cycle in Fall 2022. The former Fifth Harmony member and current soloist knows a thing or two about competing on singing shows, as she was discovered during the 2012 season of “The X Factor,” and the rest is history. Now that the Season 22 blind auditions are in full swing, can Camila score a victory on NBC’s reality TV show on her first at-bat?

Tour our gallery above (or click here for direct access) for a closer look at Team Camila Cabello on “The Voice” Season 22, including photos, bios and artist rankings. Also see our features for Team Blake Shelton, Team Gwen Stefani and Team John Legend.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

1. Morgan Myles (4-CHAIR TURN)

Age: 35

Hometown: Williamsport, PA

Resident: Nashville, TN

Believing it’s her mission to help people through the power of music, Morgan is a full-time touring musician, having opened for artists such as Luke Bryan, Rick Springfield, Hank Williams Jr., Old Dominion and Kane Brown. She also recently sang backup on Cody Johnson’s radio single, “Nothin’ on You.” In 2020, Morgan won Artist of the Year and Album of the Year from the Nashville Industry Music Awards for her debut album, Therapy, receiving praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and American Songwriter. Earlier this year, Morgan got a cut on Ty Herndon’s new record as a songwriter. Morgan’s songs are shaped from her many years working for someone diagnosed with ALS. Recently, Morgan lost her close cousin to brain cancer, not too long after their grandfather passed away from a brain tumor.

2. Orlando Mendez (4-CHAIR TURN)

Age: 26

Hometown: Miami, FL

Resident: Miami, FL

Orlando is a second-generation American, his grandparents immigrating from Cuba. Despite his strong Cuban influence and growing up in Miami, Orlando took an interest in country music in high school and soon earned the nickname “Cuban Cowboy.” When Orlando’s grandfather passed away, Orlando learned from his dad that his grandfather was a real Cuban cowboy. This made Orlando feel even more connected to his country roots. Orlando started his own band eight months ago, which he is very proud to call the Orlando Mendez Band. The band started off in the Florida Keys but is now booking gigs all over the state.

3. Chello

Age: 22

Hometown: Chester, PA

Resident: Chester, PA

Chello is a multi-instrumentalist and has been singing for as long as he can remember. Being an only child, Chello considers his friends as family. His mom became a single parent when he was 3, which led him to grow very close to his grandma while his mother worked long hours. She introduced Chello to her church, where he began leading worship. At 15, he started playing guitar and also picked up several other instruments, such as drums, piano and bass. Chello soon became extremely interested in music software and started creating and producing his own music. He has been performing online via livestreams and working on his own songs. Chello now works for the New York State Coronavirus Hotline, but dreams of being a working musician.

4. Devix

Age: 28

Hometown: Queens, NY

Resident: York, PA

Devix has loved music and the science of sound since he was a toddler. Growing up was tough, as his mother raised a family of 5 children alone, all while battling cerebral palsy in a wheelchair. With both of his brothers being musically gifted, Devix learned to sing and play guitar, drums, piano, bass and other instruments. He has built a career with the desire to connect and spread love to the world as well as give back to his supportive family and friends. For the last decade, Devix has traveled to perform along the East Coast. His stage name, Devix, comes from a character he created in his hobby of designing and playing video games. He’s taken on this identity ever since his first open mic performance in his local music scene of York.

5. Reina Ley

Age: 13

Hometown: San Tan Valley, AZ

Resident: San Tan Valley, AZ

At 13 years old, Reina Ley is one of the youngest artists in the competition. Reina’s father is from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, and her Mexican heritage plays a big role in her life. On stage, she loves to wear colorful traditional dresses to help keep her performances true to her culture. She also loves connecting to the history of Mexico through mariachi music. While she loves singing in Spanish, country music is a big part of her life growing up in Arizona. On one occasion, Reina sang a mariachi song called “Cielito Lindo” at a church talent show. This taught her that despite being nervous, through singing she gained a sense of confidence like she hadn’t felt before.