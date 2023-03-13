Team Chance the Rapper: ‘The Voice’ Season 23 photos, bios, artist rankings

Chicago-born Chance the Rapper entered the Grammy history books in 2017 when he became the first person to win for a streaming-only mixtape, “Coloring Book,” in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. Despite those accolades, he’s perhaps best known for being an “outstanding role model,” as President Barack Obama once dubbed him. At the age of 29, he became a coach on “The Voice” in Spring 2023 and hopes to join the show’s iconic winners list on his first at-bat. Now that the Season 23 blind auditions have begun, can Chance the Rapper prevail on NBC’s reality TV show?

NOIVAS (4-chair turn)

Age: 30

Hometown: Jasper, TX

Resident: Hutto, TX

NOIVAS is no stranger to the musical stage ever since he picked up his first guitar at 10. He found some early success opening for Andy Grammer, Gavin DeGraw, Emeli Sandé, and Jason Mraz, but in the last few years NOIVAS has put music to the side to focus on his family. He and his partner had their first daughter, Bella, just over a year ago and recently welcomed their second daughter. Since settling down, NOIVAS has been working as a project manager in the tech field. He now wants to show his daughters that he tried every opportunity that came his way to pursue his dream of being a musician and wasn’t held back by fear.

Sorelle

Ages: 15, 20, 21

Hometown: Lexington, OH

Resident: Lexington, OH

Madi, Ana and Bella are singing sisters from a small town in Ohio. From a very young age, the moment their toes touched the floor in the morning, their synchronized voices could be heard throughout their home – pure, spontaneous, and in perfect harmony. At 10 and 12 years old, Madi and Ana gained recognition when they performed the national anthem at the Cleveland Cavaliers opening game. Soon, it became three times the fun when baby sister Bella officially joined the group. The trio then established themselves as Sorelle – the name deriving from the Italian word for sister. Their original music has won them three PopSmash Music Awards and built an audience of 3.2 million followers on TikTok who tune in for their daily posts and weekly broadcasts.

Magnus

Age: 25

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Resident: Chesapeake, VA

Magnus has been taking music seriously ever since he won his high school’s talent show singing “All of Me” by John Legend. Two years ago, Magnus heard previous Pharrell, a previous coach on “The Voice,” was looking to put together a gospel choir and holding auditions. Magnus went to an audition with 250 other people and waited all day for his chance to sing. Eventually, he got to sing in front of Pharrell himself and was one of 50 people selected for the choir, Voices of Fire, which he still sings with to this day. Through the choir, he has sung with Pharrell on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Now, he wants to see if he can make it as a solo artist.

