Team Gwen Stefani photos, bios for ‘The Voice’ Season 19 in Fall 2020

Gwen Stefani has been a dependable coach on “The Voice” through the years, sitting on the panel in Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17 and now 19. Even though the rocker has yet to take an artist across the finish line, she’s found happiness in other ways as the girlfriend of “Voice” mainstay Blake Shelton. Now that the Season 19 blind auditions are in full swing, can she prevail for the first time on NBC’s reality TV show? At the conclusion of the blind auditions, Team Gwen will consist of 10 total artists. The group will then get pared down in the battles and the knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Carter Rubin

Age: 14

Hometown: Shoreham, New York

Resident: Shoreham, New York

Carter Rubin grew up in a musical family and was inspired by his grandfather, a guitarist and backup vocalist for Jay and the Americans. Carter loves singing and playing music, especially with his older brother, Jack, who has autism. They perform together at their family’s autism foundation, which surprises families with trips to amusement parks. Outside of the foundation, Carter also performs in his school’s musicals and various community events.

Chloé Hogan

Age: 20

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Chloé Hogan’s musical journey started after she received a piano for Christmas one year. She taught herself to play by ear and began singing soon after. Chloé, who enrolled in a magnet high school for chorus and started writing her own songs, now lives in Nashville and attends Belmont University studying music business. Chloé is currently teaching Black Music in America to kids online as a way to give back and empower a new generation of musicians.

Larriah Jackson

Age: 15

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Resident: Sacramento, California

Larriah Jackson grew up as an only child and was raised by her mother with the help of her stepdad and grandmother. She has been singing since she could talk and had her first performance at an art museum when she was just 3 years old. She has now done more than 300 shows to date. Although she’s opened for artists such as Yolanda Adams and Lyfe Jennings, one of her most memorable shows happened last year, when two fans approached her and revealed that they were her half-sisters. Larriah has since learned that she has nine half-siblings from her biological father’s side and has enjoyed getting to meet her newfound family. Larriah is currently a junior in high school and hopes to attend NYU or Juilliard to continue her passion for music.

Lauren Frihauf

Age: 16

Hometown: Wiggins, Colorado

Resident: Byers, Colorado

Lauren Frihauf was raised on a farm in Colorado. Singing from an early age, she began piano lessons at 6 and later took vocal lessons with a focus on theater and opera. She was thrilled to discover the School of Rock Aurora and her talents quickly blossomed as she began gigging and touring with the School of Rock AllStars. Lauren is home schooled, which allows her to pursue songwriting and music, both as a solo artist and in her indie duo. Lauren is ready to take the next step in her music career on “The Voice” stage.

Liam St. John

Age: 29

Hometown: Spokane, Washington

Resident: Los Angeles, California

Liam St. John was involved with music and theater growing up, but he always focused on sports and education. He excelled in school and was a star football and track & field athlete. He continued to run track while attending Whitworth University, where he got a degree in marketing. He later got his MBA and went on to coach the track team, but he couldn’t shake his love for music. Liam ultimately chose music over his MBA and successful marketing career and doesn’t have any regrets. Liam currently books his own shows and promotes them with his marketing skills. He comes to “The Voice” to make a new name for himself in music.

Payge Turner

Age: 27

Hometown: Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Resident: Seattle, Washington

Payge Turner was born in the Caribbean on the island of Trinidad and Tobago. Her mother was very musical and taught Payge to harmonize with her sisters at a young age. When she was 11, Payge’s parents separated and thought it best for her to move to the U.S. with her father for a better education. Arriving in Kansas in the middle of winter was a major culture shock for Payge, but she joined the choir and theater and focused on music. She went on to get her degree in music theory and vocal performance, and later moved to Seattle to pursue a career as a soul singer. Payge currently teaches voice and keyboard classes at the School of Rock and plays with her band every chance she gets.

Ryan Berg

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Resident: Dallas, Texas

Ryan Berg’s father was a drummer and introduced him to music when Ryan was very young. Through singing in church and performing in theater and choir in school, Ryan felt music was his calling. He was raised in a conservative household and his tight-knit family was rocked when his mother came out as a lesbian when he was 18 years old. Both of his parents have since remarried to the women they were meant to be with, and Ryan now feels lucky to have not just one mom but three. For the past five years, Ryan has been a full-time musician playing gigs both with his band and as a solo artist.

Van Andrew

Age: 29

Hometown: Cooper, Texas

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Van Andrew grew up in Texas on a 15-acre farm as one of 10 children. He dreamed of being a cowboy from an early age, but he always had a deep love for music. He started singing in church and taught himself to play guitar. At 19, Van moved to Oklahoma to fulfill his dream of being a cowboy but realized after a year that he was cut out for something more creative. He taught himself to be a graphic designer and landed a job in Seattle as an art director for a coffee chain. He was able to focus more on his music in Seattle, but ultimately decided to move to Nashville for more opportunities. Van is still a full-time graphic designer and continues to write songs and sing, and he comes to “The Voice” in hopes of jumpstarting his music career.

