Team Gwen Stefani: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 photos, bios, artist rankings

Pop-rock Grammy winner Gwen Stefani has been a coach on “The Voice” six different times (though never consecutively), but this is the first season she and Blake Shelton are officially a married couple. She successfully coached Carter Rubin to a victory in Season 19, and now she’s itching to become a two-time “Voice” champion. Now that the Season 22 blind auditions are in full swing, can Gwen find herself in the winner’s seat yet again?

1. Jay Allen

Age: 36

Hometown: Cedar Falls, IA

Resident: Nashville, TN

Jay Allen has learned the power of music firsthand. Inspired by his mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s, Allen wrote his original song “Blank Stares.” A video of him performing the song with his mother on stage went viral and garnered over 500 million views on Facebook. His mother has since passed, but Allen continues to be an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, and “Blank Stares” has gone on to raise millions of dollars to help fight the disease. Allen currently lives in Nashville and is set to marry Kylie Morgan on October 1.

2. Ian Harrison

Age: 20

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Resident: Columbus, OH

Ian’s dad was his best friend growing up. Sadly, when Ian was 9, everything changed when his dad took his own life. Ian picked up his dad’s guitar and taught himself how to play, which helped him feel close to his dad. After some time, life took a turn for the better when his mom met his now-stepdad, Scott. Ian calls Scott his “adopted dad” and it means the world to Ian that Scott stepped into his life as a father figure. With support from his family, Ian was able to cope and grieve. He ventured into singing in middle school choir, which segued into singing in church, and eventually landed the lead in the high school musical.

3. Alyssa Witrado

Age: 19

Hometown: Fresno, CA

Resident: Fresno, CA

Raised in a Mexican-American musical household, Alyssa found her love for singing at a young age thanks to her mom. Musical inspiration came from many places, and Alyssa’s passion for music evolved in high school when she became involved in musical theater, acting and dance. Alyssa’s parents divorced when she was 9 years old, and music became her rock. During that time, her father introduced her to No Doubt, and “Don’t Speak” became Alyssa’s anthem. When Alyssa was 12, her mom got a new boyfriend (now fiancé), Patrick. Alyssa and Patrick have since become close. Patrick is a professional bass player and fellow musician and has become one of Alyssa’s biggest supporters.

4. Sadie Bass

Age: 25

Hometown: Bath, MI

Resident: Nashville, TN

Sadie has always loved being outdoors and turned her passion for hunting and fishing into a way to connect with her online audience. Despite her intense fear of performing, Sadie eventually built up the courage to release her first singing video on Instagram, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews. As she gained more popularity in the Michigan area, she began playing solo shows and was invited to open for major artists such as Brantley Gilbert and Billy Ray Cyrus. In 2020, she made the big move down to Nashville to further her music career. When she’s not waitressing at her local breakfast joint, she’s writing, performing and chasing her dream in Music City.