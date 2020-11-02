Team John Legend photos, bios for ‘The Voice’ Season 19 in Fall 2020

John Legend first signed up as a coach on “The Voice” in Season 16, after previously acting as an advisor. Magic struck on his first at-bat when he proved victorious with artist Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). Now that the Season 19 blind auditions are in full swing, can he prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show? At the conclusion of the blind auditions, Team Legend will consist of 10 total artists. The group will then get pared down in the battles and the knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Tour our photos below for a closer look at Team John Legend’s artists for “The Voice” Season 19, which aired in Fall 2020. Also see our galleries for Team Kelly Clarkson, Team Blake Shelton and Team Gwen Stefani.

Cami Clune

Age: 20

Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Resident: Buffalo, New York

Cami Clune’s journey with performing began with dance at age 4. By 11, she had fallen completely in love with musical theater, which would remain her primary focus throughout her childhood. During her senior year of high school, Cami was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disorder that affects connective tissue and causes chronic pain. While focusing on her health, Cami put all her energy into her personal music and started gigging. She is also passionate about helping others and created Backyard Broadway, an organization that uses the arts as a platform to raise money for local families in need. Cami is majoring in musical theater at the University of Buffalo and strives to be a recording artist.

Casmè

Age: 39

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Resident: New Orleans, Louisiana

Casmè was born and raised in New Orleans with seven other siblings, six of which were girls. Her parents would often take the family into poverty-stricken areas where they would sing and help feed the hungry. Coming from a largely female family that was heavily involved in their community, Casmè felt inspired to give back by promoting girl power. She’s the founder of an all-girls club and runs a magazine that features inspiring young women. For the past 20 years, Casmè has been trying to make it as a full-time musician and has spent most of that time as a songwriter and performing in corporate bands. Casmè comes to “The Voice” to finally focus on her solo career and to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.

John Holiday

Age: 35

Hometown: Rosenberg, Texas

Resident: Appleton, Wisconsin

John Holiday grew up singing in church and learned to play piano with encouragement from his grandmother. John later joined the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas and they were invited to perform with the Houston Symphony. It was there that John experienced opera for the first time and remembers being inspired after seeing and hearing someone of color perform that style of music. He decided to pursue opera himself to break more barriers as a young gay Black man. John now performs opera in four languages and works as a jazz singer. He currently lives in Wisconsin with his husband, Paul, where he is a voice teacher at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University.

Olivia Reyes

Age: 19

Hometown: Teaneck, New Jersey

Resident: Teaneck, New Jersey

Olivia Reyes grew up in a baseball-loving family. Her brother plays competitively and Olivia played softball until she quit in to focus on singing in high school. She was involved in choir and musical theater throughout school, but only sang background. Her family never heard her truly sing until she entered herself in a teen competition at age 14. Her family was so shocked at her raw talent that they encouraged her to enter the competition again the next year, which she won. Olivia is now in college studying entertainment business and is pursuing a career in music.

Rio Souma

Age: 28

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Resident: Detroit, Michigan

Rio Souma started singing at 5 years old and as he got older, his family took note of his natural talent and enrolled him in music programs and the local choir. He continued to sing throughout high school and came out as gay at 17. As a way to express himself, Rio began songwriting and gigging. Unfortunately, being a musician in Motor City didn’t pay the bills, so he now spends most of his time working on an assembly line at an automotive factory. Rio is hoping “The Voice” will be the big break he needs to leave his day job behind and pursue music full-time.

Sid Kingsley

Age: 37

Hometown: Branchville, Virginia

Resident: Richmond, Virginia

Sid Kingsley was inspired to learn the saxophone in the fourth grade after his father got him hooked on jazz. In college, he taught himself to play the piano and also met his fiancée, Gabrielle. She encouraged Sid to start singing, but it wasn’t until years later that he actually sang in front of a crowd. For the past six years, Sid has been actively singing and performing soul music and recently started releasing songs online.

Tamara Jade

Age: 30

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Resident: Washington, D.C.

Tamara Jade’s family has deep Caribbean roots and her childhood was filled with music. Her mom was the musical director at church and Tamara’s first rite of passage was her own solo at 6 years old. From then on, she was heavily involved in choir and went on to study opera at her performing arts high school and later at a conservatory. Tamara struggled with representation as she was often the only Black person in her productions, but ultimately chose to pursue her gift. She has earned success by singing background for the Zac Brown Band and recently performing with Lizzo but comes to “The Voice” looking for her chance at stardom.

