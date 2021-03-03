Team John Legend: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 photos, bios, artist rankings

EGOT winner John Legend officially attached himself to “The Voice” coaching panel in its 16th season, after previously pulling his duty as an advisor. Magic struck on his first at-bat when he proved victorious with artist Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). Now that the Season 20 blind auditions are heating up, can he prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show? Team Legend’s current group of artists will get pared down in the battles and knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Tour our gallery above (or click here for direct access) for a closer look at Team John Legend on “The Voice” Season 20, including photos, bios and artist rankings. Also see our features for Team Blake Shelton, Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Nick Jonas.

1. Victor Solomon

Age: 22

Hometown: Peoria, Illinois

Resident: Greensboro, North Carolina

Victor and his three siblings were raised by a single mom. He remembers times when they went without electricity and water, but they were a tight-knit family and always got through the difficult times together. Victor started singing in church at six years old and won his eighth-grade talent show by singing John Legend’s “Ordinary People.” He continued singing in school and attended North Carolina A&T State University, the country’s largest historically Black university. Victor is now a senior and was voted Mister of his university. He serves on the Student Government Association Executive Board and stays busy with his Mister duties, but he continues to sing at church and in the school’s gospel choir.

2. Christine Cain

Age: 27

Hometown: Pasadena, California

Resident: Pasadena, California

Christine spent much of her childhood in the outdoors but equally loved the arts. Dance and cheerleading consumed her life throughout school, and although she loved singing, she never felt confident in her ability. After graduating from high school, she started experiencing mysterious pain and was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Feeling self-conscious about her body and illness, Christine went to college for music business and planned to stay behind the scenes. One of her class assignments was to put together a show, and after a successful performance, she was inspired to finally pursue singing. Christine is now ready to step out of her own way and into the spotlight on “The Voice.”

3. Carolina Rial

Age: 17

Hometown: Weehawken, New Jersey

Resident: Ridgefield, New Jersey

Carolina is a first-generation American with a father from Spain and a mother from Bolivia. Sadly, her father passed away when she was three years old, but her grandmother helped raise her and her siblings. Carolina spent the next 10 years in dance classes but secretly wanted to sing. She began posting her singing videos online and knew she needed to focus on music after Jennifer Hudson reposted one of her songs. Carolina began performing at local events and soon expanded where she sang. Her grandmother got to see the start of her singing career before passing away two years ago. Carolina hopes to honor her father and grandmother by chasing her dream on “The Voice.”