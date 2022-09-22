Team John Legend: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 photos, bios, artist rankings

EGOT winner John Legend officially attached himself to “The Voice” coaching panel during its 16th installment, after previously giving advice as a mentor. Magic struck on his first season when he proved victorious as a coach with artist Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16), but he’s never won since. Now that the Season 22 blind auditions are in full swing, can John prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show and officially end his losing streak?

1. Omar Jose Cardona (4-CHAIR TURN)

Age: 33

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Resident: Orlando, FL

Omar first learned to sing from his mother, who was the choir director at church. He wasn’t interested in singing in front of people until a girl he liked auditioned for the school play. By his senior year, he was the lead in the school play and prom king with his girlfriend. Omar has now traveled the world and performed in over 20 countries. He’s sung for Disney, performed at Universal Studios Japan, headlined on cruise ships and sung background vocals for Jordan Fisher. He’s also worked for a corporate event company for more than 10 years and is a front man in their band.

2. Peyton Alredge

Age: 25

Hometown: Marks, MS

Resident: Cleveland, MS

Peyton grew up singing in his grandfather’s church. His mom raised him by herself for years until she eventually married his stepdad. With four kids of his own, Peyton’s stepdad took him in and treated him like his own son. Since he can remember, Peyton has always played gigs around town as a side hustle to get his name out there. At orientation before starting college, Peyton met his wife. Peyton hopes that music alone can financially support his family one day. Until then, Peyton is a basketball coach with his older brother and a handyman with his bandmate, Balducci. They help people fix their houses during the day and entertain them at local bars or festivals on the weekends.

3. David Andrew

Age: 25

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Resident: Gallatin, TN

Though shy as a child, David found musical inspiration through watching singing competitions on TV. This led to him joining his church and school choirs. During this time, he began taking piano and guitar lessons. Around 10, he performed his first solo in church and his musical passion ignited further. David began gigging at local events and restaurants as well as posting covers on YouTube. In 2019, David supported Ed Sheeran as a background vocalist for NBC’s Elvis Presley tribute hosted by Blake Shelton. A year later, he was a part of a choir singing background for Kane Brown at the 2020 ACM Awards in which he was given a solo. David is currently a freelance background vocalist and worship leader and spends most of his time teaching vocals and piano at School of Rock.

4. Emma Brooke

Age: 19

Hometown: Lyman, SC

Resident: Lyman, SC

Emma has been involved in music since the age of 6 through music programs at school, private voice lessons, piano lessons, musicals and operas. Her family has always seen her potential and have been huge supporters as she’s taken vocal lessons. She has been going to the same vocal coach for over 12 years, from whom she learned opera singing. However, she now wants to stick to more contemporary songs. In her first year of college, Emma started the band The Blue Executive with her now-boyfriend, and they focus on playing blues and classic rock. They’ve mostly played at a local brewery and student artist showcases.