Team Kelly Clarkson photos, bios for ‘The Voice’ Season 19 in Fall 2020

Kelly Clarkson joined “The Voice” family full-time as a coach in Season 14, after previously serving as an advisor. She immediately proved her worth as a coach, winning with artists Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). Now that the Season 19 blind auditions are in full swing, can she prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show? At the conclusion of the blind auditions, Team Kelly will consist of 10 total artists. The group will then get pared down in the battles and the knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Also see our galleries for Team Blake Shelton, Team John Legend and Team Gwen Stefani.

Desz

Age: 30

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Resident: Los Angeles, California

Desz grew up as a shy child in a musical family, whose mother always encouraged her to sing. Her mother passed away unexpectedly when Desz was 11, and Desz courageously performed for the first time at the funeral to honor her. Soon after, Desz began singing in church and at school and never looked back. She spent the decade after college as a worship leader and gigging artist but was often overlooked for bigger opportunities due to the industry’s perception of beauty standards. Refusing to fail and determined to break image stereotypes, Desz moved to Los Angeles to chase her dream. She is now a member of Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir and spent the last year touring the world playing sold-out shows.

Eli Zamora

Age: 25

Hometown: El Paso, Texas

Resident: Las Vegas, Nevada

Eli Zamora spent the first part of his life in Mexico surrounded by all types of music. When he was 8, his family moved to Texas and Eli started singing in church where his dad was the choir director. Eli continued singing while at school and went on to study at Berklee College of Music. After becoming the first college graduate in his family, Eli moved to Las Vegas to become a full-time musician. Eli turned three chairs on “The Voice Mexico” last year, but he has always dreamed of standing on “The Voice” stage in America. Eli returns to “The Voice” to represent his heritage and inspire other Latinos to chase their dreams.

Joseph Soul

Age: 34

Hometown: Hana, Hawaii

Resident: Makakilo, Hawaii

Joseph was born with music in his blood and grew up on the islands of Hawaii with the given name Joe-Sol Keoni Ha’aheo Okalani Malaikini. His grandfather was a respected musician and inspired him to learn to play instruments. At 10, Joe got involved in DJ’ing and by 13 was getting booked to DJ for local events. As he got older, he started winning competitions and later traveled the world as DJ Audissey with residencies in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. In 2015, he decided to pursue a career as a soul artist and began performing under the name Joseph Soul. He now plays 300 shows a year and recently got engaged to his fiancée, Nicole.

Kelsie Watts

Age: 29

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Kelsie Watts grew up in a family that loved singing and encouraged her to find her voice early on. She followed in her brother’s footsteps as he learned to play instruments and began gigging. At 21, Kelsie’s world stopped when she tragically lost her brother. After the funeral, she tried her best to stay busy. Five years later, Kelsie had to quit performing altogether to finally begin the healing process. Over time and with a renewed spirit, she got back to singing and now performs on a showboat in Nashville where she lives with her husband. Kelsie comes to “The Voice” hoping to leave the showboat scene behind and take her career to the next level.

Madeline Consoer

Age: 24

Hometown: Eagle River, Wisconsin

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Madeline Consoer has been singing her whole life but didn’t take it seriously until she won a competition at age 14. She threw herself into music, but after high school decided to go to college for exercise science. Madeline was on spring break in Nashville her freshman year when she was spontaneously pulled on stage to sing. Her talent was noticed and she was offered a gig that weekend, so Madeline packed up and moved to Nashville to pursue music. When money got tight, she got a second job at Barry’s Bootcamp, where she’s been a trainer for the past two years. Madeline recently started songwriting and comes to “The Voice” to prove her move to Music City was worth it.

Marisa Corvo

Age: 33

Hometown: Staten Island, New York

Resident: Irvine, California

Marisa Corvo was raised in a lively Italian family and was inspired to get into music by her trumpet-playing dad. Her journey began as a classical pianist and she played her first professional gig with an orchestra at Juilliard when she was in the first grade. She performed at Carnegie Hall at 9 and began singing soon after. She landed a publishing deal at 19, but eventually got burnt out with music. At 21, Marisa came out as a lesbian and spent the next few years working various jobs. She later graduated from college and got back into music. For the past five years, Marisa has been a performer at Mastro’s Steakhouse both in New York and now in California.

Ryan Gallagher

Age: 31

Hometown: Ada, Michigan

Resident: Los Angeles, California

Ryan Gallagher wasn’t into singing growing up and only joined his high school choir for an easy A. After singing a solo, word quickly spread about his talent and Ryan was asked to audition for Josh Groban’s backup choir. Ryan got the gig and the rest is history. He spent the next few years in a country band and met a concert producer who invited Ryan to Los Angeles for a debut gig. Ryan played a mix of classical and crooner covers at the show and was such a big hit that he started singing full-time. He relocated to Los Angeles and spent the next 10 years performing at private events all over the world. Ryan has exclusively performed covers and hopes to develop his own artistry on “The Voice” to begin creating original music.

Tanner Gomes

Age: 28

Hometown: Yuma, Arizona

Resident: Nashville, Tennessee

Tanner Gomes grew up in Arizona and has always loved country music. Sadly, when he was young, his mother battled with an opioid addiction after sustaining injuries from a car accident. His family began to struggle and Tanner turned to music for comfort. He joined the choir and, after high school, moved to California where he learned guitar and started songwriting. After winning several karaoke contests, including the 2012 Karaoke World Championship in Las Vegas, Tanner felt validated to continue his musical journey. He spent the next few years in Arizona, reconnected with his mom and started touring with his band that quickly found local success. Tanner now lives in Nashville and has spent the last year playing gigs on Broadway.

