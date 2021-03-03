Team Kelly Clarkson: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 photos, bios, artist rankings

Grammy and Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson joined “The Voice” family full-time as a coach in Season 14, after previously serving as an advisor. She immediately proved her worth as a coach, winning with artists Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). Now that the Season 20 blind auditions are heating up, can she prevail yet again on NBC’s reality TV show? Team Kelly’s current group of artists will get pared down in the battles and knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

Tour our gallery above (or click here for direct access) for a closer look at Team Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” Season 20, including photos, bios and artist rankings. Also see our features for Team Blake Shelton, Team John Legend and Team Nick Jonas.

1. Kenzie Wheeler

Age: 22

Hometown: Dover, Florida

Resident: Dover, Florida

Kenzie has been singing since he was young, but he didn’t take it seriously until high school, when he performed karaoke at a local restaurant. His family and friends were impressed and encouraging, so he started going every Friday and eventually won a few local contests. Kenzie moved up to playing gigs around town and even got to open for Charlie Daniels and Craig Campbell. Kenzie’s dad encouraged him to grow a mullet, which has been a huge hit with his fans and is now his trademark. Outside of maintaining his mullet and music, Kenzie also works at a grocery store warehouse.

2. Gean Garcia

Age: 19

Hometown: New York, New York

Resident: McAllen, Texas

Gean was born with music in his blood. His father is a Spanish musician and inspired Gean to learn the guitar at six years old. Gean started singing to accompany his guitar playing, and he decided to showcase his skills for the first time at his seventh-grade talent show. After impressing his friends, Gean knew he had to continue his love for music and began songwriting. Three years ago, he got the chance to tour with his dad around the United States, Colombia and Mexico, which only reinforced his love for performing. Gean comes to “The Voice” to prove he is ready for the spotlight.

3. Corey Ward

Age: 34

Hometown: Hartsville, SC

Resident: McDonough, GA

Corey was inspired to pursue music by his father, who was a drummer. He began playing drums as a child, and he later learned to sing and play the guitar. Chasing his passion for music, Corey brought his talents to “The Voice” last season. Unfortunately, the chairs didn’t turn, and even worse, his mother was rushed to the hospital that same day due to complications from her battle with cancer. While his mother is still receiving treatment and his father is recovering from a triple heart attack, Corey has learned not to take second chances for granted. Corey returns to “The Voice” this season hoping to make his parents proud.