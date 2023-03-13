Team Kelly Clarkson: ‘The Voice’ Season 23 photos, bios, artist rankings

Three-time Grammy winner and four-time Daytime Emmy champ Kelly Clarkson joined “The Voice” full-time as a coach in Season 14, after previously serving as an advisor. She immediately proved her worth as a coach, winning four times with artists Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15), Jake Hoot (Season 17) and Girl Named Tom (Season 21). She took off last season, but returned this year to send off rival coach Blake Shelton in style, as he’s leaving after 23 cycles. Now that the Season 23 blind auditions have begun, Kelly is itching to win her fifth championship on NBC’s reality TV show. Can she do it?

Sheer Element

Ages: 24, 24, 26

Hometown: Bowie, MD; Sandpoint, ID; Davao, Philippines

Resident: Los Angeles, CA

One of the members of this trio will look familiar on “The Voice” stage, because Jej auditioned in Season 16, landed a spot on Team Kelly, and made it all the way to the Top 13. Jej, Izzy and Tabon met almost six years ago at the University of Southern California. During a late night in 2020, they posted a video of them singing “Only 1” by Ariana Grande on Jej’s TikTok page, and to their surprise it went viral overnight. After that online success, the trio decided to take themselves seriously as artists, changing their name to Sheer Element and posting elevated covers and performances online. The group now gigs at least two times a month and continues to impress with their innovative style.

Holly Brand

Age: 22

Hometown: Meridian, MS

Resident: Meridian, MS

Holly opened for Blake Shelton after winning a local competition at the age of 10. She started singing in public at church and then began participating in beauty pageants, which led her to being crowned Miss Mississippi 2021. She traveled the state amassing 32,000 miles doing speaking engagements and singing for various organizations. She now spends a lot of her time working at her family’s boutique, which she opened with her mom in 2018. Although Holly works there full-time, she tries to sing and perform as much as she can in the community.

D. Smooth

Age: 25

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Resident: Montgomery, AL

D.Smooth was about to take the stage at the Season 21 Blind Auditions when the teams filled up. Looking back, he’s grateful he didn’t get a chance to perform at a time when he wasn’t giving 100% to music. D.Smooth grew up in the rural countryside and his entire extended family all lived on the same street. He feels blessed that his family was close by to keep him grounded. In high school, D.Smooth was a singer in the jazz band, but even though he loved music, his main focus was sports. Now that he’s back at “The Voice,” he’s ready to give music his all.

