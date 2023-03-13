Team Niall Horan: ‘The Voice’ Season 23 photos, bios, artist rankings

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan knows a thing or two about singing shows, as he got his big break with the boyband One Direction, which was formed by Simon Cowell on the British series “The X Factor” in 2010. Throughout his career, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe with One Direction and more recently with his solo albums “Flicker” and “Heartbreak Weather” (his third album, “The Show,” is due out in June). When he was 29 years old, he became a coach on “The Voice” in Spring 2023 and has his eyes set on joining the show’s iconic winners list on his first try. Now that the Season 23 blind auditions have begun, can Horan prevail on NBC’s reality TV show?

Tour our gallery above (or click here for direct access) for a closer look at Team Niall Horan on “The Voice” Season 23, including photos, bios and artist rankings. Also see our features for Team Chance the Rapper, Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Blake Shelton.

SEE All 16 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

Ross Clayton (4-chair turn)

Age: 33

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Resident: McLoud, OK

Ross didn’t find music until his senior year of high school when he decided, on a whim, to audition for his school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” After graduating college, he spent a few years starting bands and gigging all over Chicago and the Midwest. Ross briefly found an audience in Nashville after his first daughter was born in 2014, but quickly stepped back to focus on his growing family. They moved to his wife’s hometown in Oklahoma and now have three children – 8, 6 and 3. Ross, who works in software development, and his family live on 1½ acres of land. Ross stepped away from performing for a normal life in rural Oklahoma until recently when he took down the guitar on his wall and decided to give music another shot.

Kala Banham

Age: 24

Hometown: Kissimmee, FL

Resident: Windermere, FL

As a first-generation American, Kala wouldn’t be where she is today without her Australian roots and Filipino culture. At big family gatherings, Kala’s Lola would ask her to sing for everyone, rewarding her granddaughter with $5 following each performance. That upbringing eventually led Kala to pursue music wherever she could — singing in her high school jazz band, leading worship in church and joining a competitive collegiate a cappella group. Since graduating from university, Kala has been working as a public relations account executive and supports media relations for tech companies in the music industry. The busy nature of her career has put performing on the back burner, but now Kala is looking for the opportunity to break into the music industry.

Michael B.

Age: 29

Hometown: Tulsa, OK

Resident: Los Angeles, CA

Michael comes from a family of performers where his sister was known as the singer. Mom, who always Michael’s biggest fan, was a news anchor and radio personality. He and his family moved to Texas when he was 15 and decided to join the choir to make some new friends. After high school, Michael moved to New York to pursue his dreams in musical theater. He booked a job in a “Jersey Boys” tribute band in 2017, which toured around the country and brought him to Los Angeles where he currently resides. Michael needed a job once the tour ended in 2020 and pivoted to working in commercial production. He has a newfound career, but wants to return to the stage.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions