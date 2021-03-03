Team Nick Jonas: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 photos, bios, artist rankings

Grammy-nominated Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers signed up for “The Voice” as a full-time coach in Season 18, then returned in Season 20. His first time sitting in the big red chair ended with a third-place finish for Thunderstorm Artis, but now the heartthrob is hoping to add a win to his notebook. Now that the Season 20 blind auditions are heating up, do you think he can finally prevail on NBC’s reality TV show? Team Nick’s current group of artists will get pared down in the battles and knockouts before facing off in the all-important live shows.

1. Zae Romeo

Age: 21

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Resident: Woodlands, Texas

Zae had a rocky start to life, but he always found comfort in music. At three years old, Zae and his siblings were placed into foster care but were eventually all adopted into one family. He started singing, and as he got older, he began performing around town at local coffee shops. At 16, Zae got in trouble at school and was afraid of disappointing his parents, so he ran away and tried to make it on his own by busking on the streets. He finally understood unconditional love when he came across his face on a missing person poster and decided to return home to his family. Zae now teaches music and art to kids, leads worship at his church and is working on building a relationship with his birth mother.

2. Dana Monique

Age: 41

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Resident: Houston, Texas

Dana was born into a musically gifted family and grew up singing in church. Her mother ran the ministry of music and her father performed in a jazz band. Dana had her first church solo at 12 years old, and by 15, she was touring as a background singer. She continued to work as a background singer for most of her career while she raised her children, but she always knew she was destined for more. She later took a job as a headliner on a cruise ship, where she got a taste of stardom. Dana has worked hard to get to where she is and is ready to finally step into the spotlight on television’s biggest stage.

3. Devan Blake Jones

Age: 35

Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

Resident: Denver, Colorado

Devan has always loved singing and committed himself to pursuing music after graduating high school. He got hired to sing in an Afrobeat band and took on the task of teaching himself to sing in Swahili. For the next 17 years, Devan continued his passion for music by performing in a wedding band and at various community events, but he spent most of his time working his way up in office jobs to pay the bills. He is now a client relations manager at a tech firm, but he still dreams of being a professional singer. Devan is ready to make his dream a reality on “The Voice.”

4. Raine Stern

Age: 22

Hometown: New Glarus, Wisconsin

Resident: Madison, Wisconsin

From a very young age, Raine had a sense of awareness that beckoned her to inspire change. As a child, she would recite detailed speeches to her family on issues that were important to her. She soon realized the powerful response that music can evoke and picked up the electric guitar, beginning her lifelong journey in songwriting. After moving to Madison from her small hometown, she was quickly picked up as a lead guitarist and singer for several local bands. Through music, she also met her girlfriend, with whom she writes and produces songs. Music has acted as a glue in Raine’s life, bringing her closer to her loved ones, helping her understand her traumas and allowing her activism to reach the ears of many.