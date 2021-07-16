‘Ted Lasso’ 2nd season premiere event: Watch 7 video interviews with new Emmy nominees

With 20 Emmy Awards nominations announced earlier this week, what better timing for “Ted Lasso” to premiere its second season on Apple TV+? New episodes will start streaming on July 23, continuing with one each Friday for 12 weeks.

The cast and crew joined together for a red carpet event (actually blue carpet) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Watch our seven exclusive videos by clicking each link below.

The comedy series premiered in August last year, focusing on the optimistic American coach (Jason Sudeikis), who adapts to the rules of soccer and English culture in his new job as coach of a Premiere League Football club. The show was created by Sudeikis, series co-star and writer Brendan Hunt, writer Joe Wright and “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence.

The 20 Emmy nominations received on Tuesday:

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actress – Juno Temple

Best Supporting Actress – Hannah Waddingham

Best Supporting Actor – Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Hunt

Best Supporting Actor – Nick Mohammed

Best Supporting Actor – Jeremy Swift

Best Comedy Directing – Zach Braff

Best Comedy Directing – MJ Delaney

Best Comedy Directing – Declan Lowney

Best Comedy Writing – Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Best Comedy Writing – Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Best Comedy Casting – Theo Park

Best Comedy Single-Camera Picture Editing – A.J. Catoline

Best Comedy Single-Camera Picture Editing – Melissa McCoy

Best Original Main Title Theme Music – Tom Howe, Marcus Mumford

Best Production Design (Half-Hour) – Paul Cripps, Iain White

Best Sound Editing – Brett Findlay, Bernard Weiser, Kip Smedley, Richard David Brown, Sharyn Gersh, Sanaa Kelley, Matt Salib

Best Sound Mixing – Ryan Kennedy, Sean Byrne, David Lascelles

Watch our red carpet interviews below:

Brendan Hunt, actor who plays Coach Beard and is also co-creator

Bill Lawrence, executive producer and co-creator

Marcus Mumford, score composer

Jason Sudeikis, actor who plays Ted Lasso and is also co-creator

Jeremy Swift, actor who plays Higgins

Hannah Waddingham, actress who plays Rebecca Welton

Bill Wrubel, executive producer

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions