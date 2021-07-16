‘Ted Lasso’ 2nd season premiere event: Watch 7 video interviews with new Emmy nominees

With 20 Emmy Awards nominations announced earlier this week, what better timing for “Ted Lasso” to premiere its second season on Apple TV+? New episodes will start streaming on July 23, continuing with one each Friday for 12 weeks.
The cast and crew joined together for a red carpet event (actually blue carpet) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday night. Watch our seven exclusive videos by clicking each link below.
The comedy series premiered in August last year, focusing on the optimistic American coach (Jason Sudeikis), who adapts to the rules of soccer and English culture in his new job as coach of a Premiere League Football club. The show was created by Sudeikis, series co-star and writer Brendan Hunt, writer Joe Wright and “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence.
The 20 Emmy nominations received on Tuesday:
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor – Jason Sudeikis
Best Supporting Actress – Juno Temple
Best Supporting Actress – Hannah Waddingham
Best Supporting Actor – Brett Goldstein
Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Hunt
Best Supporting Actor – Nick Mohammed
Best Supporting Actor – Jeremy Swift
Best Comedy Directing – Zach Braff
Best Comedy Directing – MJ Delaney
Best Comedy Directing – Declan Lowney
Best Comedy Writing – Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Best Comedy Writing – Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Best Comedy Casting – Theo Park
Best Comedy Single-Camera Picture Editing – A.J. Catoline
Best Comedy Single-Camera Picture Editing – Melissa McCoy
Best Original Main Title Theme Music – Tom Howe, Marcus Mumford
Best Production Design (Half-Hour) – Paul Cripps, Iain White
Best Sound Editing – Brett Findlay, Bernard Weiser, Kip Smedley, Richard David Brown, Sharyn Gersh, Sanaa Kelley, Matt Salib
Best Sound Mixing – Ryan Kennedy, Sean Byrne, David Lascelles
Watch our red carpet interviews below:
Brendan Hunt, actor who plays Coach Beard and is also co-creator
Bill Lawrence, executive producer and co-creator
Marcus Mumford, score composer
Jason Sudeikis, actor who plays Ted Lasso and is also co-creator
Jeremy Swift, actor who plays Higgins
Hannah Waddingham, actress who plays Rebecca Welton
Bill Wrubel, executive producer
