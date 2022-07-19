‘Ted Lasso’ cast members get flirty on red carpet as they celebrate 20 Emmy nominations [WATCH]

Various members of the sprawling “Ted Lasso” cast chatted with Gold Derby on the red carpet at an Emmys FYC event on Monday, July 18 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Apple TV Plus’ feel-good megahit received 20 Emmy nominations this year, more than any other comedy series. Two acting nominees, Hannah Waddingham and Toheeb Jimoh, got flirty on the carpet as they discussed their characters’ “sexy time” storyline that served as one of the highlights of the second season. Watch all nine red carpet interviews below.

Nominated cast members in attendance included supporting actresses Waddingham, Juno Temple and Sarah Niles, supporting actors Jimoh and Brett Goldstein, and guest stars Sam Richardson and James Lance. Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni rounded out the roster.

Following a screening of two episodes (“Carol of the Bells” and “No Weddings and a Funeral”), Variety’s Jenelle Riley moderated a group panel discussion. The hundreds of Emmy voters and attendees then partied at the tailgate reception, which featured British-themed food and drinks (yes, there were biscuits in pink boxes).

At last year’s Emmys, “Ted Lasso” scored a whopping seven goals: series, actor (Jason Sudeikis), supporting actress (Waddingham), supporting actor (Goldstein), casting, picture editing and sound mixing. The Apple comedy is expected to win big again this year too, even with increased competition from across the TV landscape.

