‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 15 in-depth chats with Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and more

“Ted Lasso” premiered on Apple TV+ in August last year where the optimistic Ted (Jason Sudeikis) adapts to the rules of soccer and English culture in his new job as coach of a Premiere League Football club. Scroll down to watch our 15 exclusive in-depth video interviews with top Emmy contenders.

The series was created by Sudeikis, series star and writer Brendan Hunt, writer Joe Wright and “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence. Directors Zach Braff and M.J. Delaney received DGA nominations earlier this year. Lawrence told Gold Derby, “We were joking and said if any of us met Ted Lasso in real life, the world had gotten so cynical, my initial assumption would be, ‘I’ll wait a week and this guy would reveal himself as an absolute jackass like everyone else.’ What we think the show about is a week later if he proves to be that empathetic, forgiving, kind and sincere person that you prejudged, then you have to take a look at yourself. Breaking that pattern for me is the Lasso way.”

For his portrayal of Lasso, Sudeikis won the comedy actor award with SAG.. He is supported by a SAG-nominated ensemble put together by casting director Theo Park. Hunt plays Coach Beard, Lasso’s long time assistant and friend. Brett Goldstein writes and plays Roy Kent, the prickly veteran captain of the club. Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the strong new owner of the club. Phil Dunster plays Jamie Tartt, an arrogant star player. Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones, a thoughtful model who is dating a player. Nick Mohammed plays Nate “‘the Great,” a humble but knowledgeable kit-man. Jeremy Swift plays Higgins, the mild mannered director of football operations.

The series is made by a cross section of U.S. and British talent. Americans Melissa McCoy and A.J. Catoline edit the series, while their compatriot Lawson Deming works on the visual effects. From across the pond, Paul Cripps was the production designer. Music for the series was done by English composer Tom Howe and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Marcus Mumford. Mumford revealed when working on the music, “we were listening to ‘Jerry and the Pacemakers’ at the same time as ‘Credence Clearwater Revival.’ It felt like quite a trans-Atlantic show. As Brits we were doing music for this show that was being run by Americans. It felt like a good place to start was somewhere in between the UK and the US.”

Will “Lasso” be able to score at the Emmys this year? The series seems to have struck a chord with its ability to balance comedy and heart-warming moments. And it will help that season two is being aired as Emmy voting is underway. Follow the links below to see what some of the show’s creative team have to say:

