‘Ted Lasso’ production designer Paul Cripps on how his intricate sets ‘allow the camera to wander with the characters around the spaces’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I wanted it to feel real. I didn’t feel like the comedy was coming from a parody of a football team,” reveals production designer Paul Cripps about the cinematic and realistic quality of the sets designed for “Ted Lasso.” He calls it “this strange beast in that it has this extra element in its heart. It’s not just a work-based comedy, it’s really about character. So I felt that the environment had to feel real and you had to buy-in to the belief of that.”

We talked with Cripps as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders. Watch our interview above.

On “Ted Lasso,” 2021 Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice award trifecta winner Jason Sudeikis stars as a folksy American football coach from Kansas City who is recruited to coach an English Premier League soccer team. It’s a delightful fish-out-of-water story, as lovable Ted, who knows little to nothing about soccer is thrown in the deep-end but takes on the challenge with irresistible enthusiasm. The series co-stars 2021 Critics Choice Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein (also a writer on the show), Brendan Hunt (a co-producer alongside Sudeikis) and Juno Temple.

The show’s 10-episode freshman season premiered Aug. 14, 2020 on Apple TV+ to positive reviews and buzz. Five days after its premiere, Apple renewed the show for a second season, a sign that the streaming service sees potential for the show long term, and the anticipated second season is currently in production. The series has scored a respectable 71 at Metacritic and is certified fresh on 91 percent at Rotten Tomatoes, which lauded “Lasso” for its “unrelenting optimism” and Sudeikis’ “charming turn.”

The sets on “Ted Lasso” are more intricate than what an untrained eye might initially notice. For instance, Cripps went to great lengths not only to make the show look and feel as authentic as possible, but also allow the sets to be as practical as possible to enable the characters to interact throughout the set, similar to other primarily interior “walk and talk” series like Aaron Sorkin‘s “The West Wing” and “Sports Night.”

“There’s also a lot of camera movement,” Cripps explains. “It’s not as static as a lot of other half hour comedy shows. We tried to build a composite set of the training center that allowed us to follow characters from room to room. The initial script had a lot of conversations on the move between spaces and I wanted to get that feel that you could shoot 360 and allow the camera to wander with the characters around the spaces,” he says.

