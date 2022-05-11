Tena Clark and Tim Heintz (‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ composers’): ‘We looked at how do we honor’ the original music [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I feel like it’s something that’s really needed during this time,” declares Tena Clark, one of the composers for the television film “The Waltons: Homecoming.” The film is a remake of 1971’s “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story,” the television movie that spawned the CBS drama that ran for nine seasons and won 13 Emmy awards. Check out our exclusive video interview with Clark and co-composer Tim Heintz above.

The project came to the composers through their friendship with the film’s executive producers Sam Haskell and Hudson Hickman. “We all have something very strong in common, and that is that we’re all from Mississippi. So we have this Mississippi bond,” explains Clark. Though the composers were excited about the opportunity — both were fans of the original series — they were initially concerned with the short time frame in which they had to work. However, Heintz argues that the team had to trust their instincts, which ultimately they saw as a help rather than a hindrance. “When you don’t have a lot of time to overthink, you just kind of go with your gut and it’s very instinctual,” he argues. “Fortunately, everyone responded positively to it.”

One of the most daunting tasks for the composers was how to reimagine the series’s classic theme song, originally composed by Oscar and Emmy winner Jerry Goldsmith. “We never looked at how do we do better than this,” argues Clark. “We looked at how do we honor this and move forward.” Heintz explains how they wanted to avoid recreating the original theme’s signature trumpet melody. “We don’t want to try to copy and do the same thing,” he says. The new films theme begins subtly on piano. “Then we developed it with strings and it kind of became its own sound. That also helped inform the sound of the movie.”

The CW recently announced that a second movie, “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving,” will air in November of this year, and Clark and Heintz are returning to score that film as well. Both composers look forward to the next chapter of their collaboration, while also honoring the themes of the previous film. However, both agree that it’s important for the score to support the story rather than be too conspicuous. “It’s kind of subliminal,” argues Heintz. “We’re not hitting you over the head with it.” Clark agrees. “I feel like anytime you’re watching a film or television and you’re distracted by something that’s happening with the score or the composer, I don’t feel like you’re doing your job.”

