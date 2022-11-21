Why ‘The Woman King’ composer Terence Blanchard fought for the score to have a full orchestra [Exclusive Video Interview]

When two-time Oscar nominee Terence Blanchard was first approached to score “The Woman King,” the composer was struck by the heroism of the Agojie army and how the citizens of the African kingdom Dahomey respected those women warriors.

“The first thing that I thought of was a scene after the battle, where they’re coming back to the kingdom – that’s actually where I started scoring the film,” Blanchard tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our “Meet the Experts” composers panel.

Based on true events, “The Woman King” focuses on the struggle of the Agojie and their leader, played by Viola Davis, to defend Dahomey against interlopers both foreign and domestic. The result is an old-school Hollywood epic that combines big action with bold ideas. In fact, director Gina Prince-Bythewood has cited films like “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” as inspirations for “The Woman King.” So when it came time to produce the score, Blanchard says he fought to provide music that would sit alongside those classics of the genre.

“There was a lot of discussions about using a lot of African instruments to score this film and I actually had a lot of pushback on that,” he says. “While I thought it was appropriate to have African instruments I didn’t want to just assume or implicate that people of color never played in orchestras. Do you know what I mean? And I kind of thought that that discussion was pushing us in that direction. And I didn’t want to cheat the film by not having the full palette of colors to help tell the story. Once I made that clear, Gina was fine with it. She understood where I was coming from. And then we actually added the idea of bringing in an orchestra to perform on the score.”

He adds, “If you’re going to talk about ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Gladiator,’ you hear these big sweeping scores. I’m like, ‘Okay, well, we need that. We need to have that full array of colors to tell the story.’”

Blanchard is best known for his memorable collaborations with Spike Lee – the composer’s Oscar nominations came for “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods.” But his relationship with Prince-Bythewood dates back to her debut feature, 2000’s “Love & Basketball.”

“I’ve been telling people, it seems like everything in my life has led me to this film,” Blanchard says of working on the new film, which Sony released in September to strong reviews and ticket sales. “Whereas if you would have asked me to do this 10 years ago, I probably wouldn’t have done it to this level. But having the experiences that I’ve had, and I can tell, the same is true for her, you see the final result of all of that effort, and all of those experiences.”

Blanchard says Prince-Bythewood’s attention to detail – specifically with how she worked to ensure the cast of Black women were respected and comfortable – “allowed us to create a safe space for everybody, including myself to work.”

“I’ve always felt confident as a composer, but I think it’s things that you learn along the way to not to avoid… the things that I pick up in scenes now that I probably wouldn’t have picked up before,” Blanchard adds of his evolution. “The phrase that I use is when the project is good, I say, you know, it’s all on the screen. All you have to do is follow it.”

