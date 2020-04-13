Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 32’

Good things come to those who wait, and fans of “The Amazing Race” have been waiting a long time for Season 32 to premiere. Here’s everything we know so far about the Emmy-winning series’s next trip around the world.

Yes, it finally has a premiere date

Season 32 will premiere on Wednesday, May 20 with a two-hour episode starting at 8/7c. Subsequent episodes will be weekly on Wednesdays-at-8.

It was filmed a long time ago

Season 32 was filmed from Nov. 9-Dec. 3, 2018. Phil Keoghan told us in June that he was in post-production, so that means the season has been done for a while. This also means Season 32 will air more than a year after it filmed, the longest gap the show has experienced. Season 31 was filmed over three weeks in June and July 2018 and premiered 10 months later.

The season ends in NOLA

The finish line is at the Superdome in New Orleans. The start line is once again in Los Angeles. Stops along the way include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil.

It’s all newbies

After a reality smackdown last season with “Race,” “Big Brother” and “Survivor” alums, Season 32 will feature a brand new cast. However, there may be some names you might recognize from these people’s day jobs.

The season is going “back to basics”

“Race” has experimented with a bunch themes in recent years — blind dates, strangers, social media stars, reality showdown — but Keoghan says Season 32 was about focusing on what has always made it work and endure versus trying to come up with a new twist.

“We’re wanting to get back to a lot of the core elements of ‘Race,’ having come off this season where we pulled in people from various seasons from different shows. We went back to basics for 32,” he told us last year. “All the things to me that make the show work. Everybody always says, ‘What’s new and different?’ But at the end of the day, fans like the fact that there are certain things they can expect from the show and they want to see those things again and again. And there’s nothing wrong with that. If you look at shows with incredible longevity, they’re the shows that keep giving fans what they want. So I don’t think we always have to be changing the core concept of what ‘Race’ is all about. It’s so good at a fundamental level. Why mess with something that everybody loves?”

It is Emmy eligible

A 10-time Best Competition Program winner, “Race” will once again be Emmy eligible this year, as it will have premiered by the May 31 deadline. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the TV academy has extended the “hanging episodes” deadline to June 30, giving the show more time to air episodes and put the entire season on an streaming platform for voters.

