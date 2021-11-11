Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 33’

The world is waiting and “The Amazing Race” is coming back. After shutting down production in February 2020 due to COVID-19, Season 33 of “The Amazing Race” went back to the starting line and will make it to your TV screens very soon. Here’s everything to know about this delayed installment.

It has a premiere date.

“The Amazing Race 33” will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode. It will move to its regular timeslot the following week on Jan. 12 at 9/8c.

Production first began in February 2020.

Season 33 had just started filming when production was halted on Feb. 28, 2020, because of the pandemic. The show had completed three episodes with stops in England and Scotland.

It resumed filming more than 18 months later with a COVID-safe plan.

CBS, producers and host Phil Keoghan were always hopeful that production would restart eventually, but of course a globe-trotting series like “The Amazing Race” is harder to produce in a pandemic than most shows that film in a studio. Following vaccine rollouts and gradual reopenings, Keoghan told Gold Derby in June 2021 that producers had come up with a plan to safely film around the world. “CBS wants us back on the schedule. They want us to come up with a plan,” he said. “I think we have a plan that will work in this world that we live in. But the expectation from the network is that we get Season 33 finished and then we roll into more seasons again.”

In September, Thom Sherman, the network’s senior EVP of programming, announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that “The Amazing Race” will be on the network’s 2021-22 schedule. The following week, filming resumed with the whole production using a charter plane to travel from location to location, Reality Blurred reported.

“I told you that we would be back and we are back because we have been able to travel around the world safely. Our No. 1 priority is to make sure that all our racers can travel around the world safely and we can get them back home safe to their families, and we have done that,” Keoghan said in a video on Twitter following the premiere date announcement. “So excited! Brand new locations, awesome new challenges, and of course as I say every single time, the world is waiting for you. Are you ready for this?”

Where is Season 33 going to?

As aforementioned, there were pre-COVID stops in England and Scotland. Flight tracking of the charter plane shows it made stops in Nova Scotia, Zurich and London in mid-September. A Greek radio station also claimed in September that “The Amazing Race” was scheduled to film in Halkidiki and Thessaloniki.

Who is in the cast? And did everyone return for filming?

The cast has not been announced yet, though there is at least one team who will be familiar faces to some viewers. It is also unclear if all of the originally cast teams returned for the resumption, though you can hardly blame anyone if they didn’t or were unable to in these strange times.

