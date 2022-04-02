Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’

We waited more than a year for “The Amazing Race 33” after COVID-19 suspended production in 2020, but the wait for Season 34 will probably not be that long. Here is everything we know so far about the next installment of “The Amazing Race.”

Yes, there will be a 34th season.

CBS renewed “The Amazing Race” for a 34th season in March, a week after the Season 33 finale aired. Despite the difficulties with the pandemic, which halted production on Season 33 from February 2020 until September 2021, a renewal was always in the offing. Host Phil Keoghan told Gold Derby last June that “the expectation from the network is that we get Season 33 finished and then we roll into more seasons again.” In December, while Omicron was surging, co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster said it was a “waiting game right now” in regards to future seasons. “We’re being very, very careful.”

Who is in the Season 34 cast?

Unknown right now. Casting is underway. Whenever the season films, fans will spot racers out in the wild, but the show does not typically announce the cast until a few weeks prior to the premiere.

When will Season 34 premiere?

Also unknown, especially since it hasn’t even filmed yet. If the show films in the summer, as it has done numerous times in seasons past, it could be ready for a fall premiere, but it’s more likely that it will debut midseason (translation: an early 2023 premiere). Since “The Amazing Race” started airing once a year in 2017, it has been a midseason show every year except in 2020, when Season 32 was bumped from the spring until the fall so CBS would have content as COVID had shut down productions, and in 2021, when it did not air at all.

What will Season 34 look like?

Season 33 resumed production with a COVID-safe plan and protocols in place and it’s likely the series will retain some of those adjustments since, you know, COVID is not over and there’s another variant out there. Among the changes was removing public transportation altogether by having the cast and crew travel via chartered jet and implementing self-driving on the remaining legs (the latter was a welcome change for fans). The show also modified the remaining route and stayed in COVID-safe countries in Europe, but with restrictions being relaxed since then, they can probably expand that perimeter. “We just had to make some adjustments. I actually think some of those adjustments were things that we could implement for the future,” co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri said in December. “It was challenging, for sure. But with the protocols and the things that were implemented, we started planning six, almost nine months previous to leaving. … I know everyone came home safe. And we can’t wait to do it again.”

“We had challenges and I think we adapted and we’ve come back with some new elements that that I think fans are gonna like, just because we’ve freshened up some of the ways we’ve done things, certainly the plane and knowing everybody was safe,” Keoghan added. “You live, you learn, you adapt and you try to make the best of a situation.”

