Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 35’

“The Amazing Race 34” just crossed the finish line, but “The Amazing Race 35” is around the corner. Here’s everything we know so far about the next season.

Is “The Amazing Race” returning for Season 35?

Yes. While CBS has not announced the renewal yet, “Race” will be back for a 35th season. A casting call went out in June and the season was filmed in October and November.

When will “The Amazing Race 35” premiere?

Unknown right now. In November, CBS announced its midseason schedule, which did not include “The Amazing Race.” It’s possible that “Race” could come off the bench if a new show tanks in the spring, but at the moment the earliest it’ll likely premiere is next fall.

Where is “The Amazing Race 35” airing?

It will air on CBS as usual.

Is Phil Keoghan returning to host “The Amazing Race 35”?

Obviously.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ Derek and Claire on their ‘surreal’ win and gamble that ‘paid off the way we wanted it to’

Who is in “The Amazing Race 35” cast?

TBA. But teams have been spotted since, you know, they race in public. The official cast announcement typically comes a month out from the premiere.

Where will “The Amazing Race 35” visit?

Season 35 will start in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, marking the second time that the Pit Start is outside of the United States after Season 34. A Redditor who was on vacation there helped a team with directions. After sticking primarily to Europe the past two seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show reportedly won’t hit Europe at all this season. Another Redditor pieced together the course from sightings. It also appears that the entire production will travel by a charter plane for the third consecutive season due to COVID. In response to a fan on Oct. 6, Keoghan tweeted that “booking flights will be back as soon as the ‘return to work’ Covid protocols are off our back.”

Hang tight my friend … booking flights will be back as soon as the 'return to work' Covid protocols are off our back. Right now having a charter = @AmazingRaceCBS on TV … no charter = no @AmazingRaceCBS on TV. Lets stay focused on what's good in the world:) https://t.co/qLEXXJcKux — Phil Keoghan (@PhilKeoghan) October 6, 2022

What are the twists on “The Amazing Race 35”?

Also unknown right now. Season 34 introduced the Scramble on the first leg and did away with non-elimination legs. We will not be shocked if the show maintained them for Season 35.

