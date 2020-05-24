Here are the seasons that will be featured in ‘The Bachelor’s’ summer retrospective series

What’s old is new again in Bachelor Nation. The “Bachelor” franchise’s retrospective series “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” will take a trip down memory lane to relive some of the most memorable, craziest and dramatic installments of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” ever.

Premiering on Monday, June 8 and hosted by Chris Harrison, the 10-episode series, fka “The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!”, will condense season highlights into three-hour episodes, along with never-before-seen footage and virtual interviews with stars.

ABC has revealed the first three seasons. Keep checking back as the rest are announced.

Episode 1 (Monday, June 8): Sean Lowe (“The Bachelor,” Season 17, 2013)

Episode 2 (Monday, June 15): Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelorette,” Season 11, 2015)

Episode 3 (Monday, June 22): Ben Higgins (“The Bachelor,” Season 20, 2016)

It’s not shocking that the series is kicking off with this trifecta since these three are some of the most popular leads in the franchise. Lowe is also the only Bachelor in 24 seasons to marry his final pick on the show, Catherine Giudici, with whom he has three children. Gotta start off strong, ya know? “The Bachelorette” has a few more successful couples, though Bristowe is not one. But don’t be surprised if Trista Rehn‘s inaugural “Bachelorette” season is the closer. Some of the messy seasons (*cough* Juan Pablo *cough*) will probably be in between.

Harrison and “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss came up with the series while brainstorming content during quarantine for fans since “The Bachelorette,” which was scheduled to premiere May 18, is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producers are hoping to film Season 16, starring Clare Crawley, in a single location in late summer for a fall premiere instead.

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” premieres Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

