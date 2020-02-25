Everything we know about the ‘Bachelor’ spin-off for seniors

Love has no age, and “The Bachelor” is out to prove that. During Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” a casting card interstitial revealed that the franchise is developing a “Bachelor” spin-off for senior citizens.

“Looking for love in your golden years? We’re looking for eligible seniors who want their shot at love,” Chris Harrison said in the voiceover.

Considering that the average age of Peter Weber‘s bachelorettes is 22 and every season feels like this



— a senior “Bachelor” show sounds utterly adorable. We’ll have Ensure instead of champagne, early bird dinners instead of poolside nightcaps.

No further details were given during the episode, but there’s everything we know about this potential series.

The age requirement is 65. Yes, people over 38 can finally get on this show! But don’t even bother if you’re not 65. Robert Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, clarified on Twitter — in case you thought you were going senile or “seniors” meant like “high school seniors” (ew) — that the show is only for those 65 and over, while also calling on Bachelor Nation to “give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls.”

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

The show wants “active and outgoing” singles. “Bachelor” producer Lindsay Liles posted another casting notice on Instagram last month that contains a wee bit more information. “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of ‘The Bachelor’ are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!” the casting call reads, directing those interested to visit SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.

If you visit the site, it has all the typical fields to fill out, but it also asks such questions as “Do you have a bucket list? If so, what’s on it?” and “Do you have any grandkids?” which look hilarious right after “Have you ever had a temporary restraining order issued against someone or had one issued against you?”

Seeking active seniors makes sense since “The Bachelor” loves a jet-setting adventure and location-based activities. Maybe we’ll get a bocce ball tournament or a Tai Chi routine.

The show has not been ordered yet. The project is in the exploratory stages, according to our sister site “Deadline,” and an official order is contingent on finding a strong cast. So all you boomers, call up your grandchildren to help you apply because Bachelor Nation really wants this.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL – THEY ARE ANNOUCING A SENIOR CITIZEN BACHELOR HOLY SHIT ASDHGL I CANNOT WAIT GBYE ALL OTHER BACHELOR FRANCHIZESS #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/B8QrApwPGD — sally j (@salllyy_j) February 25, 2020

Me waiting for the senior citizen version of #TheBachelor so we don’t have to deal with these stupid ass 23 year olds anymore pic.twitter.com/L43Xtra9HA — Cam (@cammyjaye) February 25, 2020

Did anyone else see the promo for seniors looking for love on commercial break of the bachelor because that season has more promise then this one — Kaylee (@KDizzyDonks) February 25, 2020

If this is what @BachelorABC means by wanting senior citizens for casting, I AM SO ABOUT THIS.#Bachelor pic.twitter.com/BIRZJtrojP — Bri Fischer (@brianna_fischer) February 25, 2020

