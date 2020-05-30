Everything to know about Clare Crawley’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

In a normal year, “The Bachelorette” would’ve premiered by now and its star would be engaged IRL. But there is nothing normal about 2020. Production on Season 16 was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic just when it was about to start in March.

Here’s everything to know so far about the upcoming season while we all wait to see when it can safely get off the ground.

It stars Clare Crawley, the oldest Bachelorette ever

So the basics: If you’re unfamiliar with Crawley, she read Juan Pablo Galavis, the worst Bachelor ever, the riot act when he callously dumped her (after making a crude remark on their final date and slut-shaming her during the season) in the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelor” in 2014. She’s since appeared on “The Bachelor Winter Games” and two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise.” At 39, the hairdresser is the oldest Bachelorette lead and just the third one in her 30s after Trista Rehn and Rachel Lindsay, who were 30 and 31, respectively.

Production was postponed the day it was supposed to begin

Warner Bros. suspended production on all its shows on Friday, March 13, hours before cameras were scheduled to roll to capture Crawley meeting her men. “With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin,” Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement.

Her suitors have been announced…

The 32 men vying for Crawley’s heart were revealed in March, a week after Crawley’s casting was announced. The group features 23 men in their 20s — including a 23-year-old — eight in their 30s and one in his 40s. Matt James, the roommate and BFF of Season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron, is also in the cast.

…but the show has been recasting during the shutdown

After Crawley encouraged men to continue to apply and because nothing had been shot, Chris Harrison confirmed they were “still casting” because it’d be unrealistic to expect all of the OG 32 men to be available/put their lives on hold again whenever they can film. The show had also endured backlash from fans for assembling a very young cast for a 39-year-old woman. While Rob Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, noted that Crawley herself has said she usually dates younger men, he attributed the young group to the late (and surprise) announcement of Crawley as the lead, which came 11 days before production was scheduled to start. Most men had already applied under the assumption that one of Peter Weber‘s jilted (and young) women from “The Bachelor” would be the Bachelorette.

“That is one of the things about the delay that’s really good about this that we can do — is that we can get more guys, hopefully, that will come out,” Mills said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “There’s been a lot of guys applying, so that’s been the one positive about this whole thing.”

Matt James is still in the cast (for now) even after that kerfuffle

Crawley stirred drama in April after she seemingly subtweeted James when she chided contestants for “doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons.” She slightly walked back her comments after Bachelor Nation pointed out that James had been doing press and created a Cameo account for various charities, including his own ABC Food Tours. The proceeds from his Cameos are going to charity, which he reiterated in an Instagram Story clearly in response to Crawley’s tweets.

Harrison later confirmed that James was still a contestant “as far as I know.” “I mean, I don’t know if he wants to do this after quarantine, who knows?” he said. “But as far as I know, yes.”

Cameron, meanwhile, hopes his bud and Crawley can talk it out.

Producers have an optimistic new game plan

A normal “Bachelorette” season films from March to May and premieres mid-May (this season was originally scheduled to bow on May 18). Producers are now hoping to film Season 16 over five weeks mid-summer in a closed-off resort with an eye toward a September premiere. The plan is for the cast and crew to be tested for COVID-19, there would be no international travel, and everyone would stay on location for the duration.

“We’ve looked at everything — are travel restrictions going to ease up? And it just doesn’t look like anything is changing anytime soon, and what we would rather do is start getting the season underway, sooner rather than later,” Mills explained in early May. “As of right now, the plan is to get a great location that has a ton of space where everybody could safely be together and we can still have great dates that still feel big and romantic, and we would shoot the entire season there.”

“The Bachelorette” is a priority for TPTB

ABC has already canceled “The Bachelor Summer Games,” its Olympics counterprogramming, after the Tokyo Olympics were pushed to 2021. But don’t worry, Season 16 of “The Bachelorette” will happen — Harrison and Mills have said the show and “The Bachelor,” which would typically start production in the fall for a January premiere, are the top priorities for the franchise. Less pressing is summer favorite “Bachelor in Paradise,” which could return sometime this year depending on the timeline.

“The goal is to make sure we absolutely have ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor,’ and then, if there’s a way to do ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ we would love to do it,” Mills said.

