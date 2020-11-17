‘The Bachelorette’: Where are they now? Who said ‘I do’? Who broke up?

“The Bachelorette” debuted in 2003 and, after a brief three-year hiatus early on, has been going strong ever since. Like so strong that it has a better track record than “The Bachelor” does when it comes to finding everlasting love.

OG Bachelorette Trista Rehn set the bar high when she tied the knot with her winner, Ryan Sutter, in 2003, and the couple is still together, with two kids. Since then, three more leading ladies have said “I do” to their chosen guys, including Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first Black lead. One pair, Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum, has since separated. (“The Bachelor,” meanwhile, has one married final couple.)

Two other “Bachelorette” couples are engaged at the moment, including Clare Crawley, the first lead of Season 16 who fell head over heels for Dale Moss when she locked eyes on him, calling him her “husband.” Her journey came to an abrupt end when the former NFL player popped the question in the fourth episode, after which they walked off into the sunset.

Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams, the show’s second Black lead, marking the first time “The Bachelorette” swapped leads during a season. It remains to be seen who Adams will give her final rose to, but in the meantime, click through our gallery above to see how what happened to each Bachelorette and her chosen one after the show called “cut.”

