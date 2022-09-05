‘The Bob Newhart Show’ 50th anniversary: 25 best episodes ranked

There’s a generation who know him as Sheldon’s idol Professor Proton in an Emmy-winning turn on “The Big Bang Theory.” Another generation remembers him as Buddy’s adoptive dad in the film “Elf” (2003). Yet another generation grew to love him as writer-turned-innkeeper Dick Loudon, who’s surrounded by eccentric Vermonters on the sitcom “Newhart” (1982-1990). But before all those memorable characters, Bob Newhart won over audiences as psychologist Dr. Robert “Bob” Hartley on “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered 50 years ago on September 16, 1972.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Emmy-nominated comedy, plus the 93rd birthday of the TV Academy Hall of Fame inductee, by touring our photo gallery ranking the 25 best episodes.

Set in Chicago, Bob splits time between his home life with his loving but sometimes flippant wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) and their neighbor and friend Howard Borden (Bill Daily), an airline navigator (later co-pilot) who drops in unannounced A LOT. His work life is in a large office building shared by many doctors, including the “swinging single” oddball orthodontist Jerry Robinson (Peter Bonerz). Also keeping Bob on his toes are the building receptionist, the savvy and blunt-speaking Carol Kester (Marcia Wallace), and his eclectic group of patients.

The patient group varies over the years, and includes early appearances by actors who would later go on to gain fame in their own popular series, such as “Hill Street Blues” stars Daniel J. Travanti and Michael Conrad, plus “WKRP in Cincinnati” star Howard Hesseman. But three characters appear throughout all the seasons, creating unforgettable personas: the meek and mild ex-Marine cook Mr. Peterson (John Fielder), who’s forever under his wife’s thumb; the reserved and elderly Mrs. Bakerman (Florida Friebus), who calmly gets through each session with her knitting; and the self-centered, neurotic Elliott Carlin, played to perfection by Jack Riley as one of the most hilariously despicable characters in television history.

For six seasons “The Bob Newhart Show” perfected the double entendres and dry wit that Newhart had captured in his comedy albums the decade before. His popular routine of portraying his reaction to one side of a telephone call was portrayed in several episodes, and his classic deadpan expression and stuttering delivery made him the perfect straight man to the bizarre characters and situations surrounding him.

Many of the series characters became ingrained in popular culture, and made appearances in other programs over the years. In a 1994 episode of “Murphy Brown,” Carol becomes one of Murphy’s many receptionists, with Bob showing up and begging her to come back to Chicago. Carlin appears in a 1985 episode of “St. Elsewhere,” in which he verbally attacks fellow patient John Doe Number Six (Oliver Clark, who portrayed patient Mr. Herd, a frequent receiver of Carlin’s rudeness, on “The Bob Newhart Show”) and blames his disfunction on a “quack in Chicago.” A Carlin-like character pops up on “Newhart” in 1988; he is treated by the same therapist as Dick Loudon, who feels like he knows the acerbic fellow from somewhere. This wasn’t the only throwback “Newhart” offered to the comedian’s earlier series.

Tom Poston guest starred in five episodes of “The Bob Newhart Show” as Bob’s old friend Cliff “The Peeper” Murdock. In his first appearance, he tells Bob that he’s been working in Vermont, which later becomes the setting for “Newhart.” A decade later, Poston would play the bumbling handyman George Utley on that sitcom. In what many consider to best the best series finale of all time, Newhart’s character wakes up at the end of the “Newhart” finale in bed with his “The Bob Newhart Show” wife Emily (instead of “Newhart” wife Joanna), and realizes that all the events on “Newhart” were just a dream. Many Bob Newhart fans connect Poston’s original appearance on “The Bob Newhart Show” as the seed that planted the “dream” into Bob’s mind. In a 19th anniversary special in 1991, the characters from “The Bob Newhart Show” spend an hour analyzing Bob’s dream while going down memory lane with clips from the series.

In an era of groundbreaking sitcoms like “All in the Family,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “M*A*S*H,” “The Bob Newhart” show didn’t make a splash at the Emmys, losing out to the sitcoms that for the first time addressed controversial and socially conscious topics. Over six years, Pleshette received two nominations for Best Comedy Actress, losing to Bea Arthur (“Maude”) in 1977 and to Jean Stapleton (“All in the Family”) in 1978. Besides an editing nom in 1978, the only other nomination the series received was for Best Comedy Series in 1977, which it lost to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Despite the heavy competition from popular sitcoms both at award shows and in the ratings, “The Bob Newhart Show” had a solid fan base, and was a hit from the start. Produced by MTM, the production company founded by Mary Tyler Moore and then-husband Grant Tinker, Newhart’s show had a similar look and format of Moore’s program, and was frequently in the time slot following hers. The finale of Newhart’s series paid homage to Moore’s finale from the year before, as each cast tearfully hugs goodbye and sings refrains from an old popular song (for Newhart, “Oklahoma” and Moore, “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary”)

Although he received Golden Globe nominations for Best Comedy Actor in 1975 and 1976, Newhart never received any Emmy recognition for “The Bob Newhart Show.” An earlier, short-lived variety comedy series of the same name won the Emmy for Best Comedy in 1962, and Newhart was nominated as one of the writers of that program. But the statue continued to elude him, including his run on “Newhart” (for which he received three nominations for Lead Comedy Actor), until 2013, when he won for Guest Actor, Comedy, for his role as Professor Proton on “The Big Bang Theory.” Ten days after his 84th birthday, and after half a century of entertaining television audiences, Newhart finally had an Emmy to set alongside his Golden Globe and three Grammy Awards.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newbie to “The Bob Newhart Show” (which streams every episode on Hulu), it’s a great time to kick back and to rediscover, or to discover for the first time, the subtle wit and unusual ensemble of characters that make this sitcom a true classic, and one of the best of all time. We’ve ranked 25 of the best episodes to get you started.

