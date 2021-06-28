‘The Boys’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 10 in-depth chats with Aya Cash, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and more

“The Boys” was developed for the screen by writer/director Eric Kripke, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson as a subversive and wickedly satirical take on corporate America’s obsession with wealth and power. It is a highly entertaining cautionary tale about celebrity worship, materialism, fame and greed, exploring what happens when these revered superheroes abuse their unlimited powers.

Its large ensemble includes stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara, with Aya Cash and Claudia Doumit joining the cast for season 2.

While the show’s first season inexplicably flew a little too under the radar for Emmy voters, it did garner a single nomination for sound editing. However, the eight-episode sophomore edition of “The Boys,” which debuted in September last year, was a huge hit with fans and critics, scoring a staggering 97% at Rotten Tomatoes and more than doubling its audience to become Amazon’s most successful show. So far this year, the series has scored a SAG Award nomination for stunt ensemble, an Art Directors Guild nod, citations from the Casting Society of America and the Motion Picture Sound Editors, and a WGA Award nomination for Best Drama Series.

Now that “The Boys” is one of the most popular hits on any streaming service, it may be poised to break into a bunch of Emmy categories, including Best Drama Series and across the board in key acting, writing, directing and creative arts categories. Emmy voters have recently shown an affinity for subversive comic-inspired drama, with HBO’s “Watchmen” winning a whopping 11 Emmys last year. That bodes well for Amazon, which will be counting on “The Boys” to hold its own against a number of competitors in the genre, like Marvel’s Disney+ drama series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and limited series “WandaVision.”

Follow the links below to see what some of the series’ creative team have to say. Watch our 10 in-depth conversations with webchat interviews.

Sarah Boyd, Director

Aya Cash, Actress

Giancarlo Esposito, Actor

Eric Kripke, Showrunner

Christopher Lennertz, Composer

Erin Moriarty, Actress

Jack Quaid, Actor

Laura Jean Shannon, Costume Designer

Dan Stoloff, Cinematographer

Karl Urban, Actor

