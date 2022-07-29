‘The Challenge: USA’ update: Who has won the most money after 4 episodes?

The key to winning “The Challenge: USA” is to prevail in the Final Challenge, but in order to qualify for that, contestants must first accumulate at least $5,000 throughout the season. At the start of CBS’s reality TV show, each person was given $1,000 in their banks. There are two ways to earn additional funds: win a daily challenge (which nabs them $5,000) or survive the elimination arena (which lets them steal the losers’ banks). Several players have already scored the required amount of moolah to get them to the Final Challenge. Below, we give you an update on “The Challenge: USA” money won after four episodes.

$12,000

Kyland Young (“Big Brother”)

$11,000

Tyson Apostol (“Survivor”)

Angela Rummans (“Big Brother”)

$7,000

Justine Ndiba (“Love Island”)

$6,000

Alyssa Lopez (“Big Brother”)

$2,500

Cashay Proudfoot (“Love Island”)

Domenick Abbate (“Survivor”)

$2,000

Azah Awasum (“Big Brother”)

Cayla Platt (“The Amazing Race”)

David Alexander (“Big Brother”)

$1,000

Ben Driebergen (“Survivor”)

Danny McCray (“Survivor”)

Derek Xiao (“Big Brother”)

Desi Williams (“Survivor”)

Enzo Palumbo (“Big Brother”)

Kyra Green (“Love Island”)

Leo Temory (“The Amazing Race”)

Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr. (“Love Island”)

Sarah Lacina (“Survivor”)

Shannon St. Clair (“Love Island”)

Eliminated

Shan Smith (“Survivor”) — Episode 4

Xavier Prather (“Big Brother”) — Episode 4

Tasha Fox (“Survivor”) — Episode 3

James Wallington (“The Amazing Race”) — Episode 3

Tiffany Mitchell (“Big Brother”) — Episode 2

Cashel Barnett (“Love Island”) — Episode 2

Cely Vazquez (“Love Island”) — Episode 1

Javonny Vega (“Love Island”) — Episode 1

The first two contestants to qualify for the Final Challenge were Angela and Tyson, who won the “Down To Do the Math” competition in the premiere. Tyson then dominated his second comp in “Yeah Buoy” with his partner Justine, so she joined him in the $5,000+ club. Similarly, Angela won her second challenge in the third episode, “Hang On Man,” alongside her then-partner Kyland.

In the fourth challenge, “Falling Off the Knowledge,” Kyland won again, bringing his leading grand total to $12,000, an amount that included his initial $1,000 bank, stealing a $1,000 bank in the elimination arena, and two challenge wins at $5,000 apiece. Alyssa was his partner that week, so she also took home the $5,000 cash prize for her efforts.

The fifth episode of “The Challenge: USA” airs August 3, 2022 on CBS and is titled “In Tyson We Trust.” Will anyone join Angela, Tyson, Justine, Kyland and Alyssa in being eligible to compete in the Final Challenge?