When will ‘The Crown’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

Followers of the monarchy will have to wait quite a while to score an audience with the Queen. On Saturday during its first-ever worldwide fan event, called TUDUM, Netflix announced Season 5 of “The Crown” won’t return until November 2022.

The announcement was made by the show’s new lead, Imelda Staunton, who replaces both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II for the upcoming episodes.

“I’m delighted to be here inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses,” Staunton said in the video from the set, before shouting out Colman and Foy. “I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected, and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”

While the two actresses and former Emmy Award winners did not physically appear in the announcement video, photos of both in character were perched on a table behind Staunton as she spoke.

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021

The November 2022 premiere date means “The Crown” won’t be eligible to compete at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Not that anyone should be surprised by this news, which puts a full two years between new episodes of “The Crown.” The first two seasons of “The Crown,” with Foy as Queen Elizabeth, premiered in 2016 and 2017. Two years later, Colman picked up the crown as the Queen for consecutive seasons in 2019 and 2020. The final two seasons of “The Crown,” with Staunton as the Queen and Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West taking over as Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively, will air in 2022 and then likely 2023.

“The Crown” just concluded its most successful Emmy Awards run yet, with 11 total awards. The show swept the drama categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, winning Best Drama Series (the first time a Netflix program has earned that honor), as well as four acting trophies: Colman (Best Actress), Josh O’Connor (Best Actor), Gillian Anderson (Best Supporting Actress), and Tobias Menzies (Best Supporting Actor).

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions