‘The Daily Show’ director David Paul Meyer on ‘using iPhones to make television’ during the pandemic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We go from a TV studio with a control room where you can broadcast live if you want to, to where we’re using iPhones to make television,” says director David Paul Meyer about transitioning from “The Daily Show” to “The Daily Social Distancing Show” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He discussed his work with us as part of our Emmy “Meet the Experts” directors panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Those iPhones have proved pretty good for TV production, “and it’s not just because Apple gives me free stuff. I’m actually hoping I can utilize this panel to get me free Apple things,” Meyer jokes. After a year of making the show remotely, they’ve expanded the possibilities of what they’re able to achieve outside of the studio.

“We’ve been able to streamline the process and put a show out every day where everyone is still working remotely,” Meyer explains. It helps that Meyer, with regular COVID testing, has been able to work with Trevor Noah in-person, “which really opened it up. I feel like every day is like I’m back in film school,” learning to achieve new effects, whether it’s inserting Noah into “Paddington 2” or editing Noah’s head onto Margot Robbie‘s body for a “Big Short”-style explainer on the GameStop stock market controversy. “When you have one extra person in there you can actually do a whole lot more.”

Meyer hasn’t been able to work in-person with the rest of the “Daily Show” cast, including Roy Wood Jr., Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, but he commends them for their ingenuity given the circumstances. “The correspondents have … really figured out a lot of how to be independent filmmakers in a way because they’re all still remote.” But the heart of the show is still Noah with his comedy and commentary: “People really want to hear what he has to say, regardless of [whether he’s] sitting at a desk in a state of the art studio or sitting in the corner of his apartment.”

