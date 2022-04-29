‘The Dropout’ music supervisor Maggie Phillips on how a Kanye West song almost closed out the series [Exclusive Video Interview]

For music supervisor Maggie Phillips, finding the right songs to exemplify the 21st century for “The Dropout” was more difficult than you might expect. The Hulu limited series, which centers on disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), features a number of needle drops from the 2000s and 2010s that orient the viewer in a very specific time and place. “The most challenging part for me was to put in the more obvious choices,” says Phillips in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. Watch the video interview above.

One of the best examples is in Episode 4, when Katy Perry‘s smash hit “Firework” plays on the car radio, with Walgreens executive Jay Rosan (Alan Ruck) singing along. The song resonates with the executive to the extent that he incorporates it into his business strategy as he takes a very risky leap of faith on Holmes. For Phillips, “Firework” was always going to be the song for that episode. “It’s just a feel good song that’s very epic, and everyone knows it,” she explains. She didn’t quite anticipate how instantly memorable of a scene it would ultimately be, though. “What didn’t seem as big of a moment scripted as what it became once they shot it.”

While some songs were guarantees to be included, others were more debatable. The final song that wraps up the series is “Pay Your Way in Pain” by St. Vincent, but that wasn’t everyone’s first choice. While Phillips fought for it, others wanted the final song to be “Jail” by Kanye West, which also would have been appropriate given the running hip-hop theme in the series. However, they weren’t able to get that song cleared, so St. Vincent’s track became the only option. “They were both at the top and if they had both cleared,” she notes, “we would’ve had to make the decision.”

Phillips also lends her music supervision to the new Apple TV+ series “Shining Girls,” starring Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss. That show required less overt references to the setting, which takes place in the late ’80s and early ’90s. “It was trying to find stuff that had never been placed before and would feel period without having a timestamp at all,” she explains, adding that “Shining Girls” is “one of the most collaborative, rewarding experiences of my career.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions