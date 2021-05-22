John Papsidera, Beth Bowling and Kim Miscia (‘The Flight Attendant’ casting directors): ‘Ideas come from everywhere’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Ideas come from everywhere. The reality is everybody in the world thinks they are a casting director,” says two-time Emmy Award-winning casting director John Papsidera in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). He contends this year with the first season of “The Flight Attendant,” which he cast with Beth Bowling and Kim Miscia, the two-time nominated pair that put Jon Hamm in “Mad Men” and gave Chadwick Boseman his first role. Papsidera continues, “The reality is that if you’re open to the process and open to doing your job in a real thoughtful — not ‘important,’ but thorough — way that those things come to you and it comes in all different shapes and manners, so I try and remain as open as I can to the process and to seeing people because that’s how you find people.”

“The Flight Attendant” stars Kaley Cuoco, who originally secured the adaptation rights for the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. The show would represent the first nomination in the Best Comedy Casting category for Bowling, Miscia or Papsidera. Miscia explains, “The book that Kaley originally adapted is actually quite dark and this has almost a caper feel to it.” Papsidera adds, “They modulated it to Kaley’s voice.”

A past consecutive nominee at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the “Game of Thrones” ensemble, Michiel Huisman plays the male romantic lead on “The Flight Attendant.” “That was probably the most straightforward role,” admits Papsidera. He explains, “Michiel might have been the simplest. Once I brought him up to everybody, they all coalesced around that idea that there’s amount of mystery to him, we all loved him as an actor and that came together actually easily.” Papsidera reveals that “the hardest thing” about casting the part was portraying the scale of the role to prospective actors, given that the character mostly appears in flashbacks and hallucinations. Papsidera continues, “A lot of actors looked at it as like, ‘Well, wait a minute, I die — what are you talking about?’ And so it was a process getting there.”

The relative ease of securing Huisman was an exception. “We worked on that role for months,” reveals Miscia about the part that Griffin Matthews ultimately played. She laughs, “We discovered actually a lot of exciting talent for that role; Griffin’s the one that you see in front of the camera.” The pandemic also presented challenges. “We were faced with a couple of agents whose clients no longer wanted to do the show because of their age or because of an underlying health concern,” says Miscia. Bowling adds about the resumption of production overall though, “It was so seamless the way it came back and you can’t say that for a lot of the shows that followed in its footsteps.”

