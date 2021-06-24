‘The Flight Attendant’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 13 in-depth chats with Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Rosie Perez and more

“The Flight Attendant” is a major contender for the 2021 Emmy Awards. The hour-long thriller is on track to be the first Best Comedy Series nominee for HBO Max; the streaming service launched last year with only Anna Kendrick vehicle “Love Life” in contention for the 2020 cycle. “The Flight Attendant” debuted its eight-episode first season last fall, then picked up bids for both Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actress for Kaley Cuoco early this year at both the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards.

It more importantly also scored nominations from seven industry guilds and societies that overlap memberships with the Television Academy that votes on the Emmys. This set of seven tied it with “Ted Lasso” to lead all comedies that aired in 2020. 16 of the key creatives behind “The Flight Attendant” chatted with Gold Derby via webcam to discuss making the show, reflect on their recent nominations and preview the ordered next season.

Watch and enjoy our 13 in-depth interviews by clicking each name below:

