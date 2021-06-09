‘The Flight Attendant’ producers discuss making season 1: ‘This was like on crack’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It has been very communal,” explains Greg Berlanti about the decision-making process during the making of the first season of “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max. His producing partner Sarah Schecter calls it “a trust exercise” in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby, a panel discussion also featuring fellow executive producers Kaley Cuoco and Steve Yockey that exemplifies the collaborative nature of television (watch the video above).

The show’s lead actress, Cuoco was the project’s original producer, having secured the rights to the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, before bringing on Yockey as showrunner and the production company of Berlanti and Schecter. Cuoco recounts, “The book was quite dark. There was not one comedic sentence in it and it was great and really kept you going, but it was like, ‘Oh my god, I love this enough, but how can we maybe tweak this and turn it into a tone that’s a little more me?’ And obviously, getting this team around me — and finding that tone, which was a challenge, but ended up being the best thing we did.”

In addition to eligibility at the 2021 Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series through his producing role, Yockey is also up for Best Comedy Writing; Cuoco will appear on the Best Comedy Actress ballot for playing the protagonist Cassie Bowden. If nominated, the episode titled “After Dark” in which Cassie is “going through that crazy nightmare of losing her mind and losing the alcohol and waking up in jail” is what Cuoco “would definitely choose” to submit for consideration on the Television Academy website. “This was like on crack; this was on another level,” says Cuoco about the installment, which is the sixth of the season’s eight.

She elaborates, “It was such an out-there episode and so much was happening that I really went with it and I remember telling [the director], ‘I’m going to in so many different directions. If it’s too much, we’ll bring it back’ and it never really was. I went to crazy places in my mind emotionally and everyone let me do those things and scream and cry and be quiet and there were moments where there’s no dialogue and I don’t know, it ended up working really well, but it was a manic episode and I let myself get to set and let it all happen around me.” Yockey adds, “This episode, we had to stop production three days into it because of COVID and then, six months later come back and pick it up in the middle of one of the darkest, most emotional and wacky episodes.”

