‘The Flight Attendant’ production designer Sara K White on building the architecture of Kaley Cuoco’s mind [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

For “The Flight Attendant” production designer Sara K White, it was important “to feel like we were in [Cassie’s] subconscious as she’s trying to figure out what’s happening, as she’s delving back into not only the history of that night, but also her own personal history.” We talked with White as a part of our “Meet the BTL Experts” TV production designers panel. Watch our interview above.

Based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, “The Flight Attendant” follows the title character, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), an alcoholic party girl who gets tangled up in an international murder mystery. After hooking up with dashing passenger Alex (Michiel Huisman), she wakes up to find him dead. But she was blackout drunk at the time, so she doesn’t remember what happened that night, which means she has to put the pieces together herself before she winds up dead or in prison.

Much of the series takes place within Cassie’s mind, which takes the form of the hotel suite where Alex was killed. “The changing details, how the light plays around with it, was really, really exciting. I think that was the main selling point for me coming into the project,” says White about creating a location that also reflected Cassie’s changing state of mind. “The floor plan had a lot of different opportunities for sight lines, a lot of different opportunities for reflection and refraction,” White adds. “And we made a lot of moving walls, moving panels. So every time we brought our characters … into the set, we were able to see it in a new way.”

That made the set like an “evolving maze, one that we weren’t sure would ever find a completion. Will she end up really understanding herself by the end of this? Will she find the answer to this mystery in a way that she grows? Or will she find herself culpable in new ways? That was something that we talked about a lot and it was a real thrill to be able to be in her psychology as I was working through that space.”

