‘The Good Lord Bird’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 4 in-depth chats with Ethan Hawke, Peter Deming and more

“The Good Lord Bird” premiered on Showtime October 4 of last year telling the true story of abolitionist John Brown (played by Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke), including how he made his mark within the movement to abolish slavery and how his failed raid on the Federal Armory in Harpers Ferry helped light the spark that resulted in the American Civil War.

The seven-part limited series is told through the point of view of Henry Shackleford (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a teenage slave whose father is killed by Brown’s army in Kansas. Having nowhere else to turn, Shackleford becomes a part of Brown’s outfit, though everyone in the group believes him to actually be a young girl whom they give the nickname, “Onion.” Shackleford travels with Brown’s gang as they seek to undermine the institution of slavery while also evading capture by authorities. The activities of the Brown gang culminated in the failed raid which Brown had hoped would lead to a massive uprising among slaves across the country but instead lead to Brown being executed for murder and treason.

In addition to being in contention for a nomination for Movie/Limited Actor at the Emmys (having already scored corresponding nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards), Hawke could be looking at the possibility of two additional nominations for his work as a writer for the first and last episode of the series and as the creator/executive producer of the program. Acting nominations could also be in the cards for Johnson and Daveed Diggs for playing Frederick Douglass as both scored nominations at the recent Critics’ Choice TV Awards. Other creatives who could get recognized for their work on the series include costume designer Amy Andrews-Harrell, production designer John Blackie and cinematographer Peter Deming.

Will “The Good Lord Bird” be able to claim Emmy nominations in all of these fields? In recent years, we have seen the Emmys be very willing to nominate and give wins to productions based on real-life figures in history. Among the programs that were able to score nominations were “Mrs. America” (2020), “When They See Us” (2019), “Feud: Bette and Joan” (2017), “Bonnie & Clyde” (2014) and “Hatfields & McCoys” (2012). The shows that were able to pull off wins included “Chernobyl” (2019), “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (2018), “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (2016), “John Adams” (2008) and “Elizabeth I” (2006). It would seem that something like this would be right up the TV Academy’s alley. Follow the links below to watch our four interviews and see what some of the production’s creative team have to say.

Ethan Hawke, Actor/Co-Writer/Executive Producer

Amy Andrews-Harrell, Costume Designer



John Blackie, Production Designer

Peter Deming, Cinematographer



