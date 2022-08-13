‘The Great’ production designer Francesca Di Mottola on taking the palace from destruction to reconstruction [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The Great” takes place in 18th century Russia during the reign of Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) and then Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) after she overthrew him. But the show is very much a revisionist history, and that extends to the visual details. “The palace that we built from scratch is inspired by so many different palaces all around the world,” explains production designer Francesca Di Mottola. We talked with Di Mottola as part of our “Meet the Experts” panel of Emmy-nominated production designers. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Being really wide with our research” is “a great source of inspiration,” Di Mottola adds. “There’s always something in the script that will spark the initial research.” Kicking off those scripts for season two was Catherine’s coup against Peter, which left the royal palace in chaos. “We literally had to rebuild part of the palace to be able to tackle the destruction. And then throughout the episodes, we see the reconstruction of the palace and it’s quite gradual … From what we had built, destroying that and then rebuilding was quite fun.”

But “after her coronation, does the palace change?” Di Mottola wondered during her discussions with showrunner Tony McNamara. “I feel like we do that in specific scenes. We do that in the state room, which is her office, through set decoration,” but in general there weren’t drastic changes to the aesthetic “because she has no time for that. That was part of understanding the character. She’s running a country.”

But Di Mottola and her team did have substantial builds. In the season two finale “Wedding,” the specific episode for which Di Mottola is nominated for Best Production Design for a Period or Fantasy Program, “we built a war-torn village from scratch, so I think that episode is most representative of an entire new build for that season.” She’s especially proud of that because “the process from the design to the build to shooting was quite short. So I think as a team we really pulled it off,” and the episode also “shows how we’ve reused sets and built sets within,” as in the titular wedding scene towards the end of the episode. Judging from the Emmy nomination, all those challenges paid off.

