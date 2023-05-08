‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ editor Wendy Hallam Martin on the ‘delicate dance’ that was putting together Fred’s grand funeral [Exclusive Video Interview]

After cutting two episodes helmed by Elisabeth Moss — including the actor’s directorial debut, “The Crossing” — in the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Wendy Hallam Martin collaborated with the series star once again in the Hulu drama’s fifth installment. Of the four episodes the Emmy-winning editor cut this season, Moss directed three, including the opening two hours, “Morning” and “Ballet.” While Martin did her fair share of preparation ahead of the fifth season to ensure she could draw viewers back into the intense situation on which the fourth one had left off, it is Moss’ vision, she highlights, that ultimately set the tone for the premiere.

“[Moss] comes on and absolutely kills it and has a vision herself,” Martin tells Gold Derby during a recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). “I mean, I watch all my dailies, from top to bottom, and her vision is very apparent in her footage. She shoots intentionally — and with a theme, usually, and with music in her head. She’ll send me the temp tracks ahead of time and say, ‘This is what I was thinking.’ So, that really helps as far as setting the tone for the narrative of whatever the episode [is that] I’m working on.”

The fifth season of “Handmaid’s” picks up right where the fourth concluded, with June (Moss) returning home after killing Fred (Joseph Fiennes) alongside a group of other former handmaids. The premiere opens with June standing in front of a running shower, her hands and face still bloodied, as she revels in the memory of murdering her former commander, all while The Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do Is Dream” plays in the background. After she leaves the bathroom, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) try to get her to explain what’s occurred, but she ignores their questions. Instead, she nuzzles Nichole, puts her coat on and marches out the front door.

About putting these opening moments together, Martin says it was important that they delineated June’s mental state. “We’ve talked about Gilead before being… very, like, beautiful, but horrific. And since June has been in Toronto, it’s been more, I don’t know — the pace has picked up, the real sounds have come into the picture. So, we have less time to sort of sit with June and feel her out,” the editor explains. “So, this opening was very interesting because [Moss] designed this shot where we rotate around, so [June’s] world is literally upside down at this moment. She’s won, she feels euphoric, she feels like she’s on top of the world. And then, you know, reality sets in. She’s got Luke banging at the door, ‘June, are you okay?! What did you do?!’ And so, the whole design and the song chosen and everything about [the opening scene] — [it] had to hit all those story points of where June’s head’s at.”

Fred’s death, of course, also turns Serena’s (Yvonne Strahovski) world upside down, as she is left to fend for herself and her unborn child. Grief-stricken, desperate and vengeful, but also in full survival mode, the widow returns to Gilead in the second episode and, despite having no more allies and no more power to leverage, manages to pull off a grand funeral with international coverage for her late husband. This splashy event unfolds over one extended sequence, in which Serena’s walk through the Gilead streets is intercut with scenes from a ballet that June and Luke concurrently attend in Toronto.

When asked how she found the right moments to cut from one event to the other in this split sequence, Martin describes the entire process as having been a very “delicate dance.” She notes, however, that it was facilitated by the fact that Moss, as a once-aspiring ballet dancer, was able to bring a great deal of expertise to the process, and that the music from Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky had already been selected as the accompanying track.

“The music, luckily, was chosen for me. And [Moss] basically choreographed the entire piece. And so, I had the whole dance,” the editor reveals. “Then, I had the whole funeral… So, basically, I watched all my dailies — so I literally had to sit through hours and hours of, like, four or five cameras rolling on take after take after take, so that we would get it perfect. Then, I assembled the dance in its entirety. Then, I assembled the funeral in its entirety. And then, that was the tricky part: ‘Where do we come in and out of things? Do we stay [with] choreography of the ballet?’… So, it took me about six or seven days just to get it all together. And then I just flew by the seat of my pants, and Tchaikovsky kind of led me [as to] what to do where and when. And then [Moss] being so into ballet — [she] knew the nuances of the moves and things like that. So, we ended up deep-diving back into the footage to find the better arm, the better leg, the better spin… And we kind of deviated from the choreography because there were certain moves she wanted to use at certain times.”

Also in our chat, Martin discusses the other two episodes she edited this season: that harrowing scene between Esther (Mckenna Grace) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) in the sixth episode, “Together,” and the “horror story” that is the season finale, “Safe.”

