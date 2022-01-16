Everything to know about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been a hit for Hulu since it debuted in 2017. Just months after it started streaming in the spring of that year, it swept the Emmys, winning eight awards including Best Drama and Best Drama Actress for star Elisabeth Moss. Since then this dystopian series has dominated the ratings for three more seasons. Not surprisingly, Hulu has confirmed that season 5 is assured. Keep reading to find out everything to know, including the possible premiere date, cast, and plot of “The Handmaid’s Tale” season 5.

When is the season 5 premiere date?

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed season four, which finally started streaming on Hulu in April 2021. That was almost two years after season 3 concluded in August 2019. Production is expected to gear up on season five this winter, so we won’t see it debut in the show’s traditional spring slot. It is more likely that we see it in the summer, which is when season 3 debuted.

How many episodes will there be in season 5?

Season 4 matched season 1 with just 10 episodes. This shortfall disappointed fans after the super-sized seasons 2 and 3. Each of those had a lucky 13 installments. We expect season 5 to return to that longer length, especially as there is so much story still to tell.

Will season 5 be the final one?

We sure hope not. For now, all Hulu is saying is that “The Handmaid’s Tale” will not be the end of the story of Gilead.

What does that mean?

Margaret Atwood wrote a sequel, “The Testaments,” which was published in 2019. Hulu is committed to adapting this for television as well. The narrative picks up 15 years after the start of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Which of the cast is coming back for season 5?

Emmy winners Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Bradley Whitford are set to return as are Emmy nominees Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley. And we might see Emmy nominee Joseph Fiennes in flashback scenes.

What will be the main storyline in season 5?

June (Moss) is dealing with the aftermath of her decision to kill the Commander (Fiennes). His widow, Serena (Strahovski) is living in fear that hers will be the next life ended.

Will there be a season 6?

That’s what we’re hearing. Stay tuned

