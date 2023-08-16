Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman and Taura Stinson (‘The L Word: Generation Q’ songwriters) on the ‘visceral emotions of ‘anthemic’ song ‘All About Me’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It has this anthemic quality to it,” declares Heather McIntosh about the show-stopping song “All About Me” from “The L Word: Generation Q,” for which McIntosh, co-composer Allyson Newman and collaborator, lyricist Taura Stinson have scored an Emmy nomination for Best Music and Lyrics. For our recent webchat Stinson adds, “it was just like it is serendipitous for all of us. We all have a cord attached to this and the visceral emotions that are interwoven in the song.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“The L Word: Generation Q” is the sequel series to “The L Word,” set 10 years later, with several actors from the original series reprising their roles alongside a new ensemble of actors. The series follows a diverse group of queer characters experiencing the highs and lows of life in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. During the show’s sole musical episode (“Questions for the Universe”), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas) bares her soul with the emotional song “All About Me,” complete with a 25-second rap break, in which she demands to be heard as she proclaims her newfound confidence. All three of the tune’s writers are first-time Emmy nominees, with Stinson having received a Best Song Oscar nomination in 2018 alongside Raphael Saadiq and singer Mary J. Blige for their “Mudbound” song “Mighty River.”

“I think it was in mid-May we first had a conversation,” Newman recalls about when showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan approached the show’s two composers about her vision for a mid-season musical episode. “That was when we knew that there was going to be a whole musical and it was going to require all this production, plus the score in addition. And so at that point, I think Heather and I were like, ‘we need to call someone,’ which was Tara straight away,” she says about their desire to collaborate with hit-maker Stinson. “It was just like we need a person who knows how to do this, and they do it all the time. And they can help us. And she did! She was amazing. And she came in, super professional, just had done all the research and was just collaborative and just wanted to get involved on any level that she could.”

