‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ makeup designer Jake Garber: ‘We wanted to make him look more human and not a caricature’ [Exclusive Video Interivew]

Discussions for the makeup in “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” “started as early as when we were working on ‘Django Unchained’ doing the age makeup on [Samuel L. Jackson] … We started to have some discussions about aging him even more. He didn’t tell me what the project name was at that time,” remembers “Ptolemy” makeup designer Jake Garber about prepping to turn Jackson into a man in his 90s suffering from dementia for the Apple TV+ limited series, which had been Jackson’s passion project for years. Watch our exclusive video interview with Garber above.

“Ptolemy” tells the story of the title character, a man in mental decline who gets the opportunity to regain his memories so he can solve the murder of his nephew and caretaker Reggie (Omar Benson Miller). “[Jackson] did mention that he had an affinity for it because the character had Alzheimer’s and his mother had had it, as did mine as well. So we had a little bit of a bond on that,” Garber says. He took inspiration from the source novel by Walter Mosley, and one of the key considerations was to avoid going too far with the makeup: “We wanted to make him look more human and not a caricature.”

But Garber didn’t just have to age Jackson up. He also had to age him down for flashback scenes. Which of those is more challenging “entirely depends on their facial structure,” he explains. “One of the rules about prosthetic work is you can add, but you can’t take away, so if somebody has a lean face there’s ways that you can help that out by adding sockets and doing a little bit more mass” in order to make them look older. As for making him younger, “we used some lifts on his neck and near the sideburns … and then there were prosthetics on top of that, and then the hairpieces,” much the same as he and hairstylist Camille Friend used to “youth-anize” him for “Captain Marvel.” Though in addition “it is a little bit easier with the assist of CGI.”

