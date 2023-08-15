‘The Last of Us’ sound team on why quiet moments are just as challenging as action sequences [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We knew we had this sort of legacy we had to honor, but we wanted to make it sort of fresh as we could and cinematic without pissing anybody off,” says supervising sound editor Michael Benavente of his work in “The Last of Us.” He and re-recording mixers Marc Fishman and Kevin Roache received Emmy nominations for bringing the soundscape of the iconic video game to our TV screens in the acclaimed HBO adaptation. The post-apocalyptic setting of the story provided the unique challenge of moving between high octane action, and ambient silence. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Arguably the most recognizable sound effect from the series is the wretched noises uttered by Clickers, humans infected by the cordyceps fungus for so long that instead of eyesight, they are forced to employ a terrifying clicking noise as a form of echolocation. If fans were going to demand perfection from one element, it would be this noise. “We actually brought in the original actors who did the video game after we tried other things,” reveals Benavente about recreating and evolving the creature sounds, “and they gave us new performances and sort of a kit to pull from sound wise.” As a result, the clickers are just as horrifying in the series as they are in the game, this time with a more cinematic flair.

More terrifying than any single monster encounter, is the sequence in the series premiere where Sarah (Nico Parker) watches in horror as the fungal outbreak unfolds around her in real time. In a harrowing extended sequence, watches the world crumble and turn to chaos from the back seat of a truck, as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) argue from the front about where to go. “It was really interesting because Craig Mazin is this great writer,” notes Benavente of the series’ co-creator, who wrote and directed the premiere. “And most writers love all their words, but there’s some dialogue in the truck where he had Marc sort of mute the dialogue.” It was only important to include enough dialogue and yelling to showcase where the characters were at emotionally. “It gave more room for effects and things going on outside the truck,” says Benavente.

The team initially tried to pan the dialogue between Joel and Tommy based on where Sarah was looking, similar to an effect that the video game pulled off in the same scene. But Fishman remembers that one of Mazin’s major notes for the scene was “keeping the focus on Sarah.” So they pulled back from trying to steer the scene with dialogue, and instead made the sonic atmosphere the driving force. “It was with all the sound effects and how she was feeling,” he explains. “As you get to know Craig, you realize that when he writes, he’s not necessarily writing dialogue. It is about moments,” adds Roache, “And so this moment is about the crowd bursting through the glass when the infection starts happening…It’s all about just carving that specific thing that the audience is supposed to be paying attention to in that exact second.”

The intense action scenes in “The Last of Us” certainly put the sound team through their paces, but the many moments of stillness and silence are just as important. Those are the moments when viewers glimpse the characters in a vulnerable or private state. And the “silence” has to be built. “There’s a lot less people on the planet, so you’re not going to hear freeways or school bells or things we would hear in our lives today,” details Benavente, “in this world, we really got to play up every little nuance.” There is an ambiance, a hum of nature, in every shot. “Even when a scene is very quiet, the people don’t vanish,” explains Roache, in praise of the foley artists’ accomplishments in these introspective moments. Whether with leaves crunching softly underfoot or a light wisp of wind blowing through a character’s hair, painstaking detail was brought to the sounds of every surface an actor came into contact with. “The world doesn’t fall away because you can still feel these people present and you can get a real sense of the textures,” says Roache.

“Some of those quiet scenes to me were…a little more challenging than the big action sequences,” admits Benavente. Roache concurs, bringing the conversation back around to the specificity required by Mazin. “The utmost important thing to Craig is that everything seems plausible and real,” he explains, “And so he’s just always looking for ways to sell this environment, to sell this experience as a very real thing.

Benavente is an Emmy winner for “Houdini.” Fishman won an Emmy for “John Adams” and picked up additional nominations for “Traffic,” “The Pacific,” “Waco,” “Jane” and “Lovecraft Country.” Roache has two previous Emmy nominations for “Dexter.”

