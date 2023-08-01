Jason Smith and Ron Ames (‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’) on creating a realistic ‘foundation’ for supernatural visual effects [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The two of us working together seemed to really have this synergy,” explains senior visual effects supervisor Jason Smith of his creative partnership with visual effects producer Ron Ames. The pair earned an Emmy nomination, a career first for both men, for bringing the world of Middle Earth to life in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Though the Amazon series is steeped in the fantasy realm created by J.R.R. Tolkien, Smith discloses that “one of our main values was reality.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Bringing a sense of realism and believability to a project with such an epic scope required the visual effects department to lay at the heart of the creative process. “We both had a view of visual effects as a tool,” explains Ames, “not that is on its own or by itself, it’s part of the filmmaking process and cannot be relegated to something we do at the end.” He estimates that vfx touched about 70% of everything that was shot, whether it be with prominent or invisible visual effects. As a result, the team often had to teach other departments about how scale, camera angles, or design would mesh the visuals being created.

Smith has an extensive background in creature design, but “The Rings of Power” provided the unique challenge of presenting beings that audiences may already know from Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. One such beast was the balrog, who holds an important place in the films as well as this new series. Since the show needs to exist as its own entity, he gave firm instructions to his designers for the balrog: “Don’t look at anything, including the artwork you loved as a young person or any films or any cartoons. Do not look at anything. Just sit down and just think about that character, read this description by Tolkien, and start drawing.” As a result, the series maintains a distinct take on the classic character, with forward facing horns and a longer, more imposing face. “It wasn’t just redesigned, it was designed from scratch. And that’s something that we really want to do across the board,” notes Smith. “I think of it as storytelling.”

Creatures aren’t the only supernatural element present in the story, as magical spells and otherworldly phenomena are present throughout the series. “We would set up values and rules about how we had to create,” says Ames. They needed to ensure that every effect, even the magical ones, were grounded in the natural world. Smith references Tolkien’s famous quote, “I wisely started with a map,” as a source of inspiration for this approach. Tolkien built Middle Earth from the literal ground up, and the visual effects team strove for the same level of believability and immersion. “I think that having that kind of foundation and the rules and some of that minutiae, the audience might not know all of that…but they will feel it. They feel it because it starts to have a reality to it,” describes Smith. “Even in the most supernatural moments, we were trying to use dirt and leaves and ice and water…and it wasn’t just because we’re constrained, it was because we wanted to be consistent.”

Ames points out that humans already find a sense of awe and wonder in the elements of the natural world. “If you look at electricity, it’s magical,” he explains. “If you take that to what we don’t understand in the natural world, and then include in that the shaping and shifting of physics by powers that we don’t fully understand then becomes magic.” The team put every magical effect in “The Rings of Power” through the filter of real physics and phenomena, which helps the audience latch on to and accept those fantastical elements. The elements found in nature served as prime inspiration for the magic in Tolkien’s novels, and the visual effects team continued that theme for this series.

Now that these two film veterans have had their first taste of working in this golden era of TV, they are hungry for more long form storytelling. “I have the taste now,” admits Smith, who marvels at the opportunities the form provides for deep storytelling and collaboration. “I think I’m addicted.” Ames concurs, pointing out that the team handled 9,000 visual effects shots, which held up when they were projected onto an IMAX screen for a special presentation. “This is theatrical quality,” he states, “Just eight hours of it.”

