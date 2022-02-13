Happy Valentine’s Day!: Can you name all 32 Oscar winners who sailed on ‘The Love Boat’? [PHOTOS]

Has any entertainment scripted project ever featured more Oscar winners? Can you name all of them? Tour our special Valentine’s Day photo gallery to see which 32 Academy Awards champs made appearances sailing on the very popular Aaron Spelling show “The Love Boat.”

For one full decade of 1977 to 1987, ABC could count on its comedy/drama series “The Love Boat” to bring in millions of audience members on Saturday nights. The show would have multiple story arcs (often three for a one-hour episode) with five to 10 celebrity guest stars each time. Some arcs were playing out for laughs, others for romance and the remainder could take on tough issues. The show airs daily on the Decades network and on Sunday afternoons for ME-TV. You can also stream every episode on Paramount+.

Regular cast members would either take command of some segments or be in the backseat on others. The charming actors throughout the decade were Gavin MacLeod (Captain Merrill Stubing), Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam Bricker), Lauren Tewes (Cruise Director Julie McCoy), Ted Lange (Bartender Isaac Washington), Fred Grandy (Yeoman Purser Gopher Smith) and Jill Whelan (captain’s daughter Vicki).

Some of the most prolific guest stars over the years were not Oscar winners. They included Carol Channing, Charo, Bert Convy, Florence Henderson, Arte Johnson, Audra Lindley, Juliet Mills, Robert Reed, Marion Ross, Connie Stevens, Jessica Walter and Betty White.

Special legends would be sprinkled in throughout the 10 seasons for an extra boost in ratings or to offer some talented actors and actresses to work again with an interesting storyline. We counted up 32 Oscar winners as guest stars for “The Love Boat” in our gallery above. They include double champs such as Olivia de Havilland, Luise Rainer and Shelley Winters and EGOT winners Helen Hayes and Rita Moreno. The very first Best Actress winner — Janet Gaynor — appeared on one episode. We also included any people that made their appearances years before their Oscar wins — Don Ameche, Kathy Bates, Tom Hanks and Tim Robbins. Our gallery is strictly devoted to Oscar winners, so you will not find any honorary recipients among them, such as Gene Kelly, Mickey Rooney, Debbie Reynolds, even though they all guest starred.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions